The president claimed tens of thousands of "foreign-trained terrorists" and "bandits" were behind the rioting

The Chinese defense minister has said Beijing stands opposed to foreign intervention in Kazakhstan, warning of "color revolutions" launched under the guise of protests while also vowing to support the country's efforts to "safeguard national security."Following a meeting with Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev in Nur-Sultan on Monday, Defense Minister Wei Fenghe touted the "bright future prospects" offered by bilateral ties, also touching on the threat posed by foreign interference.Though the minister did not elaborate, his remarks come around three months after mass protests erupted in Kazakhstan, initially triggered by a hike in fuel prices. Peaceful rallies became violent over the course of several days in January, with at least 225 people killed during clashes with security forces and thousands more injured and arrested., arguing they aimed to carry out a coup on behalf of another state, though he did not provide evidence for the assertion.At the time, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Li said the protests were driven by "three evil forces" of extremism, terrorism and separatism, offering support from Beijing's security forces. Though Kazakhstan belongs to the China-led Shanghai Cooperation Organization and reserves the right to request security assistance from member states, it did not do so during January's unrest.