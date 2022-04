© Sergey Averin / Sputnik



An employee of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE), detained in the Luhansk People's Republic (LPR), confessed to passing classified information in the military sphere to foreign intelligence services' officials, the LPR's Ministry of State Security said on Friday.the ministry said in a statement.The OSCE employee , Petrov Mikhail Yurievich, acting to the detriment of the LPR's security, transmitted confidential information in the military sphere to the representatives of foreign intelligence services, the statement read."Additionally, in the course of operational and investigative measures,the ministry added.