© Andy Rain/EPA



As many as four in 10 people in Britain could fall into fuel poverty when the price cap rises again this autumn, energy bosses have told MPs as they called for more government support for vulnerable households facing a "truly horrific" winter.Michael Lewis, the chief executive of E.ON UK,He said that a larger number of people moving into fuel poverty would lead to a significant increase in bad debt.Customers have been calling energy providers expressing their worry at the huge increase in their bills.ScottishPower alone had received 8,000 calls from customers concerned about their ability to pay, its chief executive, Keith Anderson, told MPs.He said he was "massively concerned" for people facing rising bills who would "really, really struggle" and called for the introduction of a £1,000 deficit fund or social tariff for vulnerable customers.The fund would take £1,000 off the bills of the poorest people in the country in October and the government or consumers would then pay this off over 10 years, he suggested."Come October that's going to get horrific, truly horrific," said Anderson. "It has got to a stage now where the size and scale of it is beyond what I can deal with, beyond what I think this industry can deal with. I think it needs a massive shift, a significant shift in the government policy and approach towards this."The EDF chief executive, Simone Rossi, said it had seen a 40% increase in calls from customers worried about debt."We are concerned about what is in front of us," he said. "Unfortunately pre-payment customers are being hit first. We now see bills being higher for longer, so I would expect government to reassess in short order to see what is possible."Earlier the chief executive of Ofgem, Jonathan Brearley, had said that increases in fuel bills would be investigated amid concerns that suppliers may be charging households unfairly.Gas prices in particular have surged in recent months, prompting almost every household energy supplier to raise prices to the maximum allowed.Brearley told BBC Radio 4: "We're going to take a close look at those direct debits. We're going to make sure that they are raised fairly - clearly prices have gone up - and if they haven't been we'll take action and make sure companies put it right."You shouldn't take more than is necessary. You shouldn't be building up a credit balance."He said price increases must be brought in "reasonably and fairly" and not for "other reasons outside of the customer interest".Energy companies should be ringfencing customer money so that it is only used to pay for their gas and electricity, he said.