© THOMAS PETER / POOL / AFP



more must be done to "remove" the influence of China from the Solomon Islands, with the assumption that only the US and its allies act in the true interests of the state and its people.

its obsession with following US policy at all costs, and in turn projects this as somehow standing to protect these islands, branding China as the threat to the region and itself as the hero.

This is why scores and scores of US and Australian officials visiting the island and mounting diplomatic pressure haven't been able to change the mind of the Islands' government.