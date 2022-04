"To modernize Teddy Roosevelt's famous advice, sometimes we will speak softly and carry a large Javelin, because we're sending a lot of those in as well."

President Biden on Thursday announced another $800 million in military aid for Ukraine, including heavy artillery and ammunition, as the country continues to fight to defend itself against Russia's multi-front war.Biden, who spoke from the East Room, saidAnd he added:The president last week had authorized $800 million in weapons, ammunition and other security assistance. The $1.6 billion he approved this week and last isBut the president said theand that he would therefore be sending a supplemental funding request to Capitol Hill next week. He called on Congress to pass it quickly, saying the funding would allow the U.S. to keep assistance flowing without interruption.And he said the U.S. would bar all "Russian-affiliated" ships from American ports.with senior U.S. defense officials telling Fox News that everything related to Ukraine is being "expedited."The aid comes after Russian President Vladimir Putin, last week, warned of "unpredictable consequences" should the United States and NATO continue sending Ukraine "sensitive weapons."The White House this week said it would continue to provide "significant security assistance, economic assistance and support to the Ukrainian people," while maintaining that the president will not send U.S. troops into Ukraine.White House press secretary Jen Psaki, when asked about Putin's warning this week, said she would not "speculate on empty threats by President Putin or Russian leadership."Early Wednesday, the commander of a Ukrainian Marine unit made an urgent last-ditch plea for Ukrainian women and children, along with wounded marines, sheltering in the Azovstal plant to be evacuated to a neutral third country as the Russian deadline to surrender Mariupol loomed.The latest expired at 2 p.m. Moscow time (11 a.m. GMT) on April 20.The Azovstal Iron and Steel Works was once the site of one of the largest metallurgical factories in Europe, but since the onslaught of the war more than 50 days ago, it has become a symbol of the city's resistance.from the barrage of shelling and a base for several military units.Despite weeks of intense shelling that has resulted in the death of more than 20,000 Mariupol residents, according to Mayor Vadym Boychenko, Russian forces have been unable to take the strategically important city.Meanwhile, Russia launched a full-scale offensive in eastern Ukraine this week after pivoting from broad-based attacks across the country, including a massive assault on the capital of Kyiv.Only four buses with civilians managed to escape Mariupol on Wednesday after several unsuccessful attempts, Ukrainian officials said Thursday.The additional aid to Ukraine also comes afterThe Senate, last month, approved a resolution that willand Secretary of State Antony Blinken said U.S. findings will be used to help international efforts to hold the Kremlin accountable.Since the onset of the war on Feb. 24, Russian forces have hit apartment buildings, children's and maternity hospitals, breadlines and more.Russian forces have also been accused of using cluster munitions and vacuum bombs in the war, which violate international law when used indiscriminately against civilians.