The COVID vaccines are safe.

The COVID vaccines are effective.

The COVID vaccines are important.

10.1% did not agree the vaccines were safe.

9.3% did not agree the vaccines were effective.

8.3% did not agree the vaccines were important.

5.2% were unvaccinated at the end of the survey in May 2021.

"Confidence in vaccines among physicians was still higher than in the general public, as were rates of COVID-19 vaccination, with only 5.2% still unvaccinated at the end of the survey in May 2021."

Why are physicians hesitant?

"While it is helpful, albeit troubling, to realize that a non-trivial proportion of primary care physicians lack confidence in vaccines like the general public, investigating what factors predict beliefs in vaccine safety, effectiveness, and importance can help us better understand why many physicians lack vaccine confidence."

as opposed to best scientific evidence."

Is it really just politics?

His doctorate is in political science.

Summary

Staggeringly high vaccine adverse events.

Clear evidence of waning efficacy in this country and around the world.

Authorities' application of blatant double standards to exaggerate the danger of COVID and the vaccines' effectiveness.

The FDA's lack of transparency about known adverse events.

An array of emergent strains have rendered the present vaccine formulation obsolete.