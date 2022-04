The COVID vaccines are safe.

One in 10 primary care physicians don't agree COVID-19 vaccines are safe, and 9.3% don't believe the vaccines are effective, according to a survey conducted between May 14 and May 25, 2021.The findings were published in the April 2022 issue of Vaccine.Researchers at the Texas A&M School of Public Health askedwhether they strongly agreed, somewhat agreed, neither agreed nor disagreed, somewhat disagreed or strongly disagreed with the following three statements:Here is a summary of their findings:MedPage Today, which last week reported on the survey, quoted lead author Timothy Callaghan, Ph.D., who said:Callaghan said he and his colleaguesthat approximately 1 in 10 surveyed physicians did not believe the vaccines were safe or effective.Nevertheless, only 1 in 20 of those surveyed remained unvaccinated.Callaghan told MedPage that confidence in COVID vaccines among physicians was higher than among the general public, citing the fact thatHowever these numbers were only slightly higher than the general public. In a separate survey of 983 non-physicians,Moreover, when it came to answering the question, "Are vaccines important?" doctors strongly disagreed more than twice as often as the public (5.8% versus 2.3%).Dissecting the data further, the researchers found only 67.4% strongly agreed the vaccines are safe, 75% strongly agreed they are effective and 76% strongly agreed they're important.The authors stated in their paper:According to Callaghan:With that said, 10% is a pretty big proportion to be hesitant. It suggests, for that 10%,, to increase the level of confidence in that population of physicians so that we're not at 90% in favor of promoting vaccination, but that it's closer to 100%."Why were 10% of doctors getting it "wrong"? Callaghan wondered.Physicians were also asked about their age, income, race, political views (ranging from extremely liberal to extremely conservative), location, religious views and whether they previously had COVID.There were only two negative predictors of whether a physician would trust the vaccines' safety and efficacy that were statistically significant:Callaghan et al pointed out the danger posed by conservative-leaning physicians to the general public:"Conservatives (in the public) with vaccine hesitancy, served by physicians who share their political views,especially in rural areas where both hesitancy and self-identification with right-leaning political views are particularly high."Why should political affiliation have anything to do with the science behind the safety and efficacy of vaccines?Callaghan told Medpage:"And given the clouded information environment that surrounded COVID-19 in particular, and increasingly, vaccines in general, it remains possible that [physicians] are just relying on what they're hearing in the news and the misinformation that's out there,This statement should alarm the public.Callaghan's survey results suggest that they are.While political affiliation did appear to play a role in beliefs, Callaghan noted a wider problem that might be at play."There's not that much training on vaccines and vaccinology ... in medical school," he said. "Most medical students aren't exposed to in-depth discussions of virology to have those strong opinions."Callaghan's survey and his interpretation of it tell an interesting story.He correctly points out that physicians receive little training in vaccinology. But if that's true, why then would he expect most physicians will have the right idea about the whole thing to begin with?Isn't it more logical that it is the minority of doctors, those who are vaccine-hesitant , who have a better grasp of the issue?Did this possibility never occur to Callaghan and his colleagues?Callaghan, who is an assistant professor at Texas A&M's School of Public Health,Perhaps this explains his superficial understanding of medical education.Arriving at an accurate understanding of COVID vaccine safety and efficacy requires, at the very least, a meticulous dissection of the vaccine trial data and methodology, emerging observational data from this country and around the world and analysis of reported vaccine adverse events That is the central question — and it's one the researchers conspicuously failed to assess in their survey.The authors also did not point out that the mRNA products deployed several hundred million times upon our population fail to meet the previous definition of "vaccines" — the definition that the overwhelming majority of physicians learned in their meager training on the subject.In September 2021, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) officially changed the definition of "vaccine."Up until then, the CDC defined a vaccine as a "product that stimulates a person's immune system to produce immunity to a specific disease, protecting the person from that disease."The CDC now says a vaccine is a "preparation that is used to stimulate the body's immune response against diseases."With protection no longer a requirement, shouldn't that temper an informed physician's opinion about these vaccines' effectiveness?In an April 6 meeting of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's (FDA) Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee, the advisors reached a key consensus: The vaccines' ability to stimulate the body's immune response (in the form of antibody levels) were not a correlate of protection.That being the case, these products barely, if at all, meet the original definition of "vaccine."There are approximately 1 million physicians in the U.S. Together they comprise only a fraction of our population, but their opinion carries a tremendous amount of weight.Our pandemic response, in the form of public advisories and vaccine recommendations and mandates, can be implemented only if physicians back them.Edicts handed down from the CDC and rubber-stamp authorizations from the FDA would be meaningless if they didn't have doctors' support.Thus, their opinions are perhaps the most important gauge of the depth of the pharmaceutical industry's control over our health and our lives.The results of Callaghan's survey are potentially devastating to the CDC's vaccination campaign and its own credibility.If we were to extrapolate from the survey's findings that approximately 10% of physicians believe these products are neither safe nor effective, in the U.S. alone, there would be 100,000 doctors who disagree with the "safe and effective" message.Moreover, this survey was conducted nearly 11 months ago.Since then, we have seen:Based on these developments, we can predict that a similar survey, if conducted today, would demonstrate an even greater level of skepticism.There is another reason the present level of physician skepticism is likely underestimated:In this article on The Defender, I offered an inside look at the evolving mentality of doctors by sampling their comments on a large, private group on social media over the course of 18 months.What began as a platform to exchange information quickly became an echo chamber of the "safe and effective" mantra. Skeptics were ridiculed. Medical licenses were threatened simply for voicing dissenting opinions on a private forum.In this environment, why would a physician voice distrust in our medical authorities — even on an "anonymous" survey?For these reasons, I believe there is a large-but-silent minority of doctors who believe the COVID vaccines are neither safe nor effective.If that proves to be the case, we must carefully consider the implications of what this means and how important it will be to choose the best strategy to undo the damage already done.An imprudent response may very well lead to more censorship and retribution against doctors who speak up.Before attacking all doctors who choose to remain silent, it is worthwhile to note these doctors have more at stake than their livelihood.Those doctors who have been able to retain their credentials while maintaining a vaccine-cautionary perspective may have more sway than those who are relegated to the sidelines.More importantly, losing a medical license means sacrificing the ability to care for people.How can doctors steer their patients away from boosters , or advise parents to decline the primary series for their newly eligible toddlers without a license to practice?We are at a crucial point in this two-year-long nightmare of scientific deterioration and medical malfeasance.Reclaiming our health freedom and privacy from an emboldened system of medical authority driven by fear and an immensely powerful pharmaceutical cartel will require more than knee-jerk responses.We are better served by uniting in the face of a sophisticated campaign specifically designed to divide us.