ANSWER: I do not see how Socrates could confirm or deny the existence of UFOs. The modern event that began the flying saucer sighting was Kenneth Arnold who reported seeing several metal objects flying in excess of 1200 MPH on June 24th, 1947. I had an uncle who was in the Air Force during World War II and during the Korean War. He told me when I was a kid that saucers would fly in circles around the planes observing what was taking place. A friend who was a pilot during the Korean War said the same thing.
The best evidence we have that time travel is not possible, and never will be, is that we have not been invaded by hordes of tourists from the future.That seemed to be a comment more in jest.
Albert Einstein's theory of special relativity proposed that time is an illusion that moves relative to an observer. An observer traveling near the speed of light will experience time, with all its aftereffects (boredom, aging, etc.) much more slowly than an observer at rest. It was suggested that the astronaut Scott Kelly aged ever so slightly less over the course of a year in orbit than his twin brother who stayed here on Earth.
Well, there has been a rash of UFO sightings by US Navy pilots recently once again. Do they come to visit from the future during periods of war to observe? Believe it or not, three US senators were given a classified briefing about UFOs which have been seen traveling at hypersonic speed by US Navy pilots in 2019. It seems the story has hit several sources including Politico.
My uncle who was a Navy pilot during the Korean War over the Pacific said that the pilots would often encounter UFOs back then as well. Indeed, there were reports carried out in 1947 and 1949, and then there was the major incident of 1952 UFO sighting which was a series of the unidentified flying object reported from July 12 to July 29, 1952, over Washington, D.C. These were perhaps the most publicized sightings that took place. The History Channel covered the story. The radar operator Howard Cocklin did an interview before he died.
Back in the early 1980s, there was a major sighting of a UFO which streaked across the sky from Princeton, New Jersey out past Trenton and off to the shore. New Jersey has actually been one of the hot spots where UFO sightings are far more common.
I found three things very curious. First, I had long been told that out by that field there was a secret base underground that the government had constructed so why would such a vehicle be just sitting in a field near this base? Secondly, the blinding white light and the absence of sound meant the engines had to be magnetic rather than a combustion fuel. The third strange aspect was that it abruptly went straight up, stopped dead, and then made a right horizontal turn at incredible speed. This meant that there had to be some gravitational technology for no occupant could survive such G-forces.
Personally, I find it less likely that someone from another planet visits here and never makes contact given the distance. On the contrary, someone from the future visiting the past but not making contact to prevent corrupting the timeline might be more probable. Since what I saw made no sound and the two forces I studied in school were electrical or magnetic where we only adopted the first, perhaps Climate Change/pollution forces the adoption of magnetic engines in the future. But could a magnetic engine function interstellar or would it be only functional close to the planet?
That said, TIME to me clearly travels in waves as does light itself, but at the same time light also appears to be particles. Michele Angelo Besso (1873-1955) was a close friend of Albert Einstein during his years at the Federal Polytechnic Institute in Zurich. When Besso died in Geneva, aged 81, Einstein wrote a condolence letter to the Besso family. Albert wrote
Now he has departed from this strange world a little ahead of me. That means nothing. For us believing physicists the distinction between past, present, and future only has the meaning of an illusion, though a persistent one.For decades, the Department of Defense sponsored secret studies of psychic phenomena in hopes of training an elite team of psychic soldiers. There are people with psychic abilities and others who have even contacted people who had previously died. Some have described we go to heaven or hell upon death and other religions believe were are sent back here for another tour of duty until we get it right and can stay in another dimension they call Nirvana.
Despite the propaganda against non-Christian religions being pagans, as I have mentioned before that neither the Greeks nor the Romans saw all their "gods" as creators. They were more like some Marvel superhero who was there to torment you if they felt like it. You would go pray to Poisden not because he created you, but because he was in charge of the sea. You would go to his temple and pray to him for safe passage. It was not the same concept of a God who created everything. Upon death, Zeus could not judge you, he would make a recommendation to the Three Fates who judged you.
The Greeks influenced their later conquerors the Romans in many ways which included their views of the afterlife. The idea of fantastic rewards or horrific torments to come after death was not a Christian theme to impose obedience. Instead, it was a rather graphic view in the writings of the most famous and talented poets of the Roman world. In fact, the great Latin poet Virgil (70-19 BC), like his Greek predecessor Homer, tells the story of a descent to the underworld where Hades ruled which we now call Hell. The Romans believed that the dead would first go to the
In the Middle Ages, many Christians destroyed statutes assuming that each one was some sort of god. In fact, they were more like photographs of a deceased member of a family. Here is what remains of a statue of Germanicus. It was not only beheaded by the Christians, they chopped off its nose and carved a cross on the forehead. Germanicus was the adopted son of Tiberius but he was convinced that Piso's wife, Plancina, had poisoned him. Gnaeus Calpurnius Piso, whom Tiberius had installed as governor of Syria, was frustrated and seemed to believe he was overshadowed by Germanicus.
Even going further back to Egypt, there is the legend of Osiris who is killed by his brother Set. Plutarch, the Greek historian, tells us that Set conspired against Osiris with seventy-two unspecified accomplices. When people still mourned Osiris, Set had his body chopped up into 42 parts and disbursed around the kingdom. His wife Isis gathers all the parts and restores Osiris's body, often with the help of other deities, including Thoth, a deity credited with great magical and healing powers, and Anubis, the god of embalming and funerary rites. Osiris becomes the first mummy, from which he then rises from the dead. Hence, this is why the Egyptians mummified their bodies so upon last judgement they would rise from the dead like Osirus. However, the missing part of Osiris was his penis, which Isis has to reconstruct with magic because the original was eaten by fish in the river. According to Plutarch, this is the reason the Egyptians also did not eat fish.
This differs from some Egyptian accounts where the penis of Osiris is found intact and is resurrected. Isis then magically becomes impregnated and gives birth to Horus. Then Horus avenges his father's death. The Osiris legend is perhaps the oldest resurrection story in the ancient world.
To me, I would venture that all of these sightings are not grey men from other planets, but from our own future. Perhaps we may have been visited once or twice by Aliens, but if so we were too primitive to bother with. That is all speculation and people will believe what they want to believe. I am only interested in TIME and for me, I tend to agree with Einstein.
TIME flows like the waves in the ocean. You can count the rhythm between each wave and see the pattern which emerges by just watching the intervals as they crash upon the shore.
Thus, the essence of TIME aside, just maybe these visits are from the future rather than some other galaxy. If so, the parody of Kirk meets Biden might be more on point. Of course, YouTube Removed it for anything that questions the mental capability of their fearless leader of the free world must be silenced.
