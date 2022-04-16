Father of a 5yr old and stable cancer patient died after suddenly feeling discomfort at home. He was told his covid test from yesterday was invalid.

His last words on earth? Mom, can you check if my new Covid test has come out?

CHINESE CITY OF XIAN SAYS TO IMPOSE PARTIAL LOCKDOWN FROM APRIL 16 UNTIL END-APRIL 19 DUE TO COVID

"I'm also very worried about the people seeking help," the party official said in the recording. "I'm also very angry but there's nothing we can do."

the simmering rage is palpable, especially in Shanghai, as tens of thousands of social media users pass around stories about acts of individual defiance and reports of suicides on Weibo and WeChat.

"The gripes among ordinary people are not so much directed toward Covid Zero as it is about the messy implementation," Huang Yanzhong, a senior fellow for global health at the New York-based Council on Foreign Relations.



Still, for residents like Irene Li, the damage is lasting.



"Shanghai was the best place in China because of her freedom, her modernization, her internationalization," she said. "And yet it has turned to this, where one ridiculous policy has harmed so many lives."