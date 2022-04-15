lightning
Two people died on Friday after being struck by lightning in Kutubdia upazila of Cox's Bazar.

The deceased were known as Sahab Uddin, 60, son of Abu Jafar, hailed from Tabelar Char village and Sahab, 45, son of Sattar Hawladar of Gazalia village of Galachipa in Patuakhali.

Kutubdia police station Officer-in-Charge (OC) Omar Haydar said, two people were killed by lightning in separate locations of Kutubdia.