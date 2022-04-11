Earth Changes
Heavy rain causes floods and mudslides in KwaZulu-Natal, South Africa
Richard Davies
Floodlist
Mon, 11 Apr 2022 12:54 UTC
Floodlist
Mon, 11 Apr 2022 12:54 UTC
According to South African Police Service (SAPS), a man died after rain triggered a mudslide in Umlazi township, located south-west of Durban, on 10 April 2022. Several dwellings are thought to have been buried or damaged and search teams were deployed to the area.
According to the KwaZulu-Natal's Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs Department (KZN COGTA), disaster management teams have responded to a number of other incidents, including mudslides in KwaDukuza and flooding in Ladysmith. There were also reports of flooding in coastal areas including Kingsburgh.
Durban recorded 91 mm of rain in 24 hours to 11 April 2022. As of 11 April warnings were in place for flooding and further heavy rain.
See Also:
Latest News
- Repressions: A detailed list of a disturbing trend in the Ukraine
- Heavy rain causes floods and mudslides in KwaZulu-Natal, South Africa
- Thousands of scallops wash up on Satellite Beach in Florida, leading many to ask: 'what's happening?'
- Drivers surprised by heavy spring snowstorm in the Cascades, Washington - more snow to come
- Parts of Alberta just got some heavy spring snow - up to a foot deep
- Just 6% of young adults in UK believe their views influence government policy, revealing dramatic loss of faith in politics - poll
- Nearly 30,000 lose power on Vancouver Island amid rare spring snow - up to 8 inches deep
- Meteor fireball over Ohio and other states on April 8
- This week in Volcano News: Eruption report at Agung, new eruption at Poas
- We deserved to know: Myocarditis and vaccine effectiveness
- Meteor fireball over England, Wales and France on April 9
- Meteor fireball over Kuwait on April 9
- Lord help us: Jussie Smollett releases new song, still claims he's innocent
- Meteor fireball crosses the sky of Goiás, Brazil causing flash, explosion on April 9
- Biden and Modi to hold virtual talks where US will pressure India into taking hardline on Russia over Ukraine
- Ex-Pakistani PM blames 'foreign conspiracy'
- Pete Buttigieg SHOCKED to hear black voters feel that Democrats don't keep their promises
- Elon Musk will no longer join Twitter Board of Directors
- The war for young minds
- Shanghai is flying drones over districts to tell citizens under lockdown to 'curb your soul's desire for freedom' and comply with COVID-19 restrictions
- Repressions: A detailed list of a disturbing trend in the Ukraine
- Biden and Modi to hold virtual talks where US will pressure India into taking hardline on Russia over Ukraine
- Ex-Pakistani PM blames 'foreign conspiracy'
- Pete Buttigieg SHOCKED to hear black voters feel that Democrats don't keep their promises
- Lying Jake Sullivan claims 'intel' indicates plan from 'highest levels' of Russian govt to target civilians
- Pakistan erupts in protest after US threats lead to ousting of Imran Khan, his party warn they will resign en masse
- Ukraine targets & kills civilians, claims Russia did it; US & EU media report the lie
- The Ukrainian conflict is a US/NATO proxy war, but one which Russia is poised to win decisively - Scott Ritter
- George Soros funds 13 radical Democrats running for Congress in 2022
- Explosive Pennsylvania testimony explains how Leftist money infiltrated election offices in 2020
- Orban's conservative-multipolar example exposes Kaczynski as a liberal-globalist fraud
- America is still paying the price for Hillary Clinton's election campaign treachery
- SOTT Focus: NewsReal: Kramatorsk False-Flag - Ukraine EU Delusion - Khan Ousted in Pakistan
- China's military cargo planes land in Serbia
- Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan dismissed after losing no-confidence vote, follows threat by US envoy
- The EU going the way of Puerto Rico? The Dollar Devours the Euro
- Trump wants to make it illegal for employers to fire unvaccinated workers
- No more German weapons for Ukraine, but Berlin is 'constantly coordinating' with Kiev to facilitate purchases directly from manufacturers
- US lawmakers welcomed notorious Georgian warlord now boasting of war crimes in Ukraine
- Russia sounds alarm over Ukraine's plans for false flag operation in Irpin using dead bodies of POWs
- Just 6% of young adults in UK believe their views influence government policy, revealing dramatic loss of faith in politics - poll
- Lord help us: Jussie Smollett releases new song, still claims he's innocent
- Elon Musk will no longer join Twitter Board of Directors
- The war for young minds
- Shanghai is flying drones over districts to tell citizens under lockdown to 'curb your soul's desire for freedom' and comply with COVID-19 restrictions
- NJ first-graders to be subjected to gender identity indoctrination in new sex-ed lessons - Governor speaks out against it
- Disney silent on reports it helps employees' kids get 'sex change' procedures through benefits program
- When I asked what my daughter would learn in kindergarten, the Teachers Union sued me
- Rex Murphy asks 'Will anyone apologize for falsely accusing truckers of attempted arson in Ottawa'
- Texas begins dispatching busses to the border to transport illegal immigrants to DC
- 40% of Belgian food producers to halt or reduce activity amidst shortages and soaring costs
- JPMorgan predicts that global commodities prices may rise by 40 percent
- YouTube blocks Russian parliament's channel
- Bird Flu: the Next Pandemic?
- Alberta's chief medical officer grilled during civil suit
- Ron DeSantis has raised more money than any other candidate for governor ever, report says
- Two acquitted, jury hung on two more in Whitmer kidnap plot
- Refusing 'rublegas' starting to bite: No German glass without Russian gas
- Justice: 2 - FBI: 0: Two men acquitted, jury deadlocked on 2 others in Michigan Gov. Whitmer 'kidnapping plot'
- Students to file lawsuit against Ryerson University
- Megathrust earthquake & tsunami 3,800 years ago kept hunter-gatherers in Chile inland for 1,000 years
- Drought drove Vikings out of Greenland, new study suggests
- Last of the giant camels and archaic humans lived together in Mongolia until desertification 27,000 years ago
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: Why Is Russia Like That? 400 Years of Russian Security Culture, with Gordon M. Hahn
- The German experiment that placed foster children with pedophiles
- Scientists discover ancient cemetery of flying reptiles in Chile's Atacama desert
- Unsealed files expose how US abused climate change agenda to preserve its military power
- Bought and paid for: How the neo-nazi Ukrainian nationalist movement was nurtured by the CIA post-WWII
- Tiananmen Square: The failure of an American-instigated 1989 color revolution
- The world's oldest pants are a 3,000-year-old marvel of engineering
- SOTT Focus: 'Gods of War': How The US Weaponized Ukraine Against Russia
- Flashback: Documentary of the liberation of Ukraine by the Red Army
- The necro-neologism of lethal legal experts
- New revelations shed light on Nazi roots of House of Saxe-Coburg-Gotha
- Conflicts in Priti Patel's power over Assange
- The Nazis of Ukraine
- 5,000-year population history of Xinjiang brought to light in new ancient DNA study
- 'Why were we there?': Many Americans hated the Vietnam War but then forgot about it
- Russia, Ukraine & the law of war: Crime of aggression
- Oldest sun observatory in the Americas built by an unknown culture
- Space Force releases decades of data on meteor fireballs
- 'Mystery' boson finding contradicts understanding of universe
- Russia's role in space program is irreplaceable, Roscosmos boss says as EU suspends cooperation on Mars mission
- Sara Walker and her crew publish the most interesting biology paper of 2022 (So far, anyway)
- New experiment could confirm the fifth state of matter
- Magnetic field of Milky Way's 'bone' fully mapped for the first time
- New type of cell found hidden in the lungs
- Canada explores transhuman society
- New Scientist has actually published a sympathetic account of Panpsychism
- 1st 'gapless' human genome finally sequenced
- Hubble telescope reveals the most distant star ever detected
- Earth braces for solar storm, potential aurora displays
- Human cells have weird 'tentacles' that help them move around. Here's how they work
- Planet-scale MRI: High resolution illumination of Earth's interior down to the planet's core
- Memory found to lean more on the brain's electric field than on neurons
- Hundreds of mammals yet to be discovered, analysis of biodiversity data suggests
- Ejection nebula of supernova Cassiopeia A does not expand evenly
- Strange new type of solar wave defies physics
- Microplastics found in blood for the first time
- We've discovered why some whales stop feeding in response to the sound of sonar
- Heavy rain causes floods and mudslides in KwaZulu-Natal, South Africa
- Thousands of scallops wash up on Satellite Beach in Florida, leading many to ask: 'what's happening?'
- Drivers surprised by heavy spring snowstorm in the Cascades, Washington - more snow to come
- Parts of Alberta just got some heavy spring snow - up to a foot deep
- Nearly 30,000 lose power on Vancouver Island amid rare spring snow - up to 8 inches deep
- This week in Volcano News: Eruption report at Agung, new eruption at Poas
- The first 2022 snow is here! Lesotho in South Africa wakes up to stunning snowfall
- Ebeko volcano eruption Kuril Islands, Russia
- Strong shallow magnitude 6.3 earthquake off Vanuatu
- 2 firefighters injured, 2 homes destroyed, 24,500 acres burned at Beaver River, Oklahoma
- Dozens hospitalised as Iraq engulfed by dust storm
- Parts of Accra, Ghana flooded after 1-hour downpour
- Heavy spring snowfall brings chaos to parts of southern Germany
- More than 60,000 Quebecers in the dark due to inclement weather
- Mud volcano erupts near temple in Pingtung's Wandan Township, Taiwan
- Second big April snowfalls in the Alps as season extends into May - up to 2 feet of fresh snow
- At least 12 fatalities after floods and landslides following heavy rain in Antioquia, Colombia
- SOTT Focus: SOTT Earth Changes Summary - March 2022 - Extreme Weather, Planetary Upheaval, Meteor Fireballs
- Spring snowstorm leaves Maple Creek, Saskatchewan residents without power - 8 inches of snow reported
- Best of the Web: Rescues and evacuations in Sydney, Australia after more torrential rain causes flooding - 6 inches of rainfall in 24 hours
- Meteor fireball over Ohio and other states on April 8
- Meteor fireball over England, Wales and France on April 9
- Meteor fireball over Kuwait on April 9
- Meteor fireball crosses the sky of Goiás, Brazil causing flash, explosion on April 9
- Meteor fireball over Quebec on April 4
- Meteor fireball over England on April 6
- Meteor fireball over England, Wales and France on April 1
- Meteor fireball over Merseyside, UK on March 26
- Meteor fireball over California on March 26
- 2nd bright meteor fireball in a row spotted in Manitoba Wednesday night
- Meteor fireball over Alberta, Manitoba, ND and Saskatchewan on March 23
- Meteor fireball explodes twice on the coast of Rio Grande do Sul, Brazil on March 21
- Meteor fireball crossed Hungary's sky at Lake Balaton at dawn on March 22
- Meteor fireball over New York state on March 20
- Meteor fireball over Missouri and other states on March 15
- Meteor fireball over Western Australia on February 22
- Meteor fireball over Virginia and other states on March 15
- Meteor fireball over Washington and Oregon on March 10
- Meteor fireball over Florida on March 13
- Meteor fireball over Austria and other nearby countries on March 13
- We deserved to know: Myocarditis and vaccine effectiveness
- Microplastics found deep in lungs of living people for first time
- SOTT Focus: Putting big bad pharma back on trial in the COVID-19 era
- COVID-19 linked to increased risk of blood clots months later, study finds
- SOTT Focus: Objective:Health - Covid Restrictions Dropping Around the World
- Released documents reveal Pfizer hired 600+ people to process vaccine injury reports
- Disturbing study finds microplastics in human bloodstream
- Dangers of stealth iron overload & the importance of copper: Mercola interviews Morley Robbins
- Transhumanism & biofascism are tools of the 'technological elite,' RFK Jr. interviews T.J Coles
- UK to stop publishing data that suggest COVID vaccines are ineffective
- The illusion of evidence-based medicine
- SOTT Focus: Objective:Health - Coming Soon to Your Dinner Plate: Genetically Modified Beef
- UK woman diagnosed with Crimean-Congo haemorrhagic fever
- 95% of committee members advising on US dietary guidelines had ties to Big Pharma, Big Food
- FDA approves first gene-edited cows for beef
- Israeli medical watchdog committee member resigns, speaks out against vaccine medical experimentation
- Moderna to seek emergency covid vaccine authorization for children under six
- Pfizer recalls three blood pressure pills after finding elevated levels of cancer causing impurity
- Best of the Web: Canada's 'pandemic of the fully vaxxed': 7 in every 10 Covid-19 deaths according to official data
- Peer-reviewed BMJ article: Medicine is corrupted by dominance of Big Pharma, which suppresses negative results, hides adverse effects
- Canada to offer medically-assisted suicide to the mentally ill
- Are people with dark personality traits more likely to succeed?
- Deep breathing strengthens your brain and boosts attention span
- The day Dostoyevsky discovered the meaning of life in a dream
- The impossibility of Christian transhumanism
- Breaking the cycle of hurting others when you have been mistreated
- SOTT Focus: The Science of Evil: A Personal Review of Political Ponerology
- How to deal with a sociopath
- Origins of sociopathy: the etiology of guiltlessness
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: Beyond the Schizo-Autistic Worldview: Introducing the Matter with Things
- The colors of Ukraine stay mainly in the brain
- Acceptance of and Commitment to Freedom
- Creative Imagination and Mystical Experience in the Sufism of Ibn 'Arabî, by Henry Corbin
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: The New Unclean: How Our Psychology Was Hijacked to Make Us See Each Other as the Enemy
- Dogs grieve the death of a loved one too
- Flashback: Are Psychopaths Attracted to Other Psychopaths?
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: Schizo-autistic Philosophy, Ponerology and the Deranged View of Humanity
- The Nice Revolution, Canada's (second) populist movement?
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: R.G. Collingwood - The Forgotten Philosopher
- Your best ally against injustice? Terry Pratchett
- Pentagon report says UFO encounters left witnesses with radiation burns, brain problems & damaged nerves
- 'No logical explanation' in cattle mutilation at Oregon ranch
- Mysterious 'bulging triangle UFO' filmed lurking over Islamabad, Pakistan for nearly TWO HOURS
- Investigator believes 2022 'going to be seismic year for UFOs'
- Utah's most infamous UFO sightings
- Reports of unexplained sightings in skies above Northern Ireland increase again in 2021
- Ancient UFO History and the Oppenheimer-Einstein Report
- Pentagon launching new UFO investigation unit, replacing Navy group
- UFOs buzzing US warships may be aliens says America's top spy chief
- SOTT Focus: The Public Have Been Led To Believe UFOs Don't Exist. But They Do
- Best of the Web: UFOs crippled ten of my nuclear missiles at top-secret US air base, claims ex-NASA moon landing engineer
- UFO watchers stumped by jaw-dropping clear footage of mystery black shape in the sky
- 8 firsthand accounts of recent UFO sightings in Horry County, South Carolina
- Sheriff investigates reported ghost-like sighting in California mountain range
- UFO theories abound as video of mysterious object spotted in Louisiana sky goes viral
- Colombian mayor shares video of 'ghost attack' in his office
- Unidentified aerial phenomenon sighting in South Carolina stirs MUFON interest
- SOTT Focus: Noah Donohoe: Missing 411?
- The evidence of encounters with UFOs is mounting, uncontestable and, thank goodness, being taken seriously for the first time
- Best of the Web: 70 years of cover-ups over UFOs are finally coming to an end. I believe we're on the verge of a profound breakthrough
- JP Sears hosts Klaus ('you'll own nothing') Schwab in exclusive tell-all interview!
- Man in Star Wars shirt eating $12 Mickey Mouse-shaped pretzel wonders 'Where does Disney get so much money to push its leftist agenda?'
- Twitter Workers Worried Elon Musk Will Turn Their Free Speech Platform Into Platform That Allows Free Speech
- Rachel Levine is 100% woman and we are sorry for calling her a man
- Rat colony beneath D.C. disgusted to find city infested with politicians
- Company that fueled violence in Myanmar worried about TikTok
- Hole in one: Trump issues statement on '100% true' sporting feat
- 'Regina, change' what Biden said, clarifies White House Blinken
- Fauci wins Oscar for best dramatic performance
- Babylon Bee is stuck in Twitter jail: Users forced to get fake news from CNN
- Governor DeSantis Signs Declaration That 'The Last Jedi' Sucked
- Biden to get face on new trillion dollar bill
- The Babylon Bee's Man of the Year is Rachel Levine
- Obama Receives Nobel Prize In Medicine For Getting COVID
- Nation wishes there were some way they could have known about the Hunter Biden laptop story before the election
- Restaurants now requiring proof of Ukraine support
- Gavin Newsom thankful as fleeing Californians can no longer afford to fill up their U-Hauls
- Patriot! Hillary vows to stop importing dossiers from Russia
- Biden sells Alaska back to Russia so we can start drilling for oil there again
- Spike in myocarditis may be linked to Ukraine crisis says MSM
Quote of the Day
It is hard to imagine a more stupid or more dangerous way of making decisions than by putting those decisions in the hands of people who pay no price for being wrong.
- Thomas Sowell
Recent Comments
Cripes. He makes Dan Quayle look intelligent.
One out, all out. Most probably NOT the best idea voiced amongst the scallops population :O
Beginning in the late sixties, Kentler had placed neglected children in foster homes run by pedophiles. The experiment was authorized and...
The Southern tip of South Africa is within reach of cold air moving North from the South Pole. Because there's now a boundary of opposing air...
There's that word again " rare " , won't be for much longer 🤣🤣🤣 if that cold air in the Northern hemisphere doesn't disappear.
Because there's now a boundary of opposing air masses, the precipitable rainfall will develop rapidly and the dynamics of their weather change.