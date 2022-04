© The Good Citizen



© The Good Citizen

© Reuters



© The Good Citizen



© AFP via Getty Images

© The Good Citizen



© The Good Citizen



All the photos and videos published by the Kiev regime allegedly testifying to some "crimes" committed by Russian servicemen in Bucha, Kiev region are just another provocation.

During the time that the town has been under the control of the Russian armed forces, not a single local resident has suffered from any violent action. Russian servicemen have delivered and distributed 452 tonnes of humanitarian aid to civilians in Kiev Region.

For as long as the town was under the control of the Russian armed forces and even then, up to now, locals in Bucha were moving freely around the town and using cellular phones.

The exits from Bucha were not blocked. All local residents were free to leave the town in the northern direction, including toward the Republic of Belarus. At the same time, the southern outskirts of the city, including residential areas, were shelled round the clock by Ukrainian troops with large-caliber artillery, tanks, and multiple launch rocket systems.

We would like to emphasize that all Russian units withdrew completely from Bucha as early as March 30, the day after the Russia-Ukraine face-to-face round of talks in Turkey.

Moreover, on March 31, the mayor of Bucha, Anatoliy Fedoruk, confirmed in a video message that there were no Russian servicemen in the town, but he did not even mention any locals shot in the streets with their hands tied.

It is not surprising, therefore, that all the so-called "evidence of crimes" in Bucha did not emerge until the fourth day, when the Security Service of Ukraine and representatives of Ukrainian media arrived in the town .

. It is of particular worry that all the bodies of the people whose images have been published by the Kiev regime are not stiffened after at least four days, have no typical cadaver stains, and the wounds contain unconsumed blood.

© The Good Citizen

Nothing peculiar was reported by the residents

Civilians walking around as if waiting to be "liberated"

No mention of killings, genocide, mass graves

No images from the video of any of the genocidal accusations

Don't believe anything your government tells you. Don't believe anything the western corporate media tells you.

First, there was the ghost of Kyiv, a modern red baron hero who single-handedly shot down thirty Russian fighter jets in the first days of the war.Along came an Instagram portrait of a Ukrainian beauty queen with an airsoft rifle and shooters' goggles who made for more fascinating western war propaganda that sent the Ukrainian flag emoji bearers writhing in a digital sharing frenzy.Blurry ariel drone footage from Syria has been used to show glorious Ukrainian battlefield victories for the western masses to feed on. Objects exploding on monochromic thermal vision can be just about anything to any true believer.Even an American battleship on fire was used as a photo prop claiming it was a Russian destroyer attacked by brave Ukrainian freedom fighters on the Black Sea. Actually, it was used twice in the same month, in early and late March.The Mariupol maternity hospital "bombing" was a staged media operation closely resembling the White Helmets in Syria, as were claims of Russian airstrikes on the theater in the same city which was proclaimed to have been holding thousands of civilians at the time. The western headlines ran with accusations of Russians slaughtering civilians from the sky.Unconfirmed headlines based on Ukrainian government assertions hit the western sewer rag headlines and instantly the lies are blasted around the world and amplified on attention networks to the unquestioning useful dupes who perform their outrage and hysteria right on cue.Not a weekend has passed without completely fabricated and unconfirmed stories of Russian atrocities or war crimes against civilians.The latest farce making the headlines across the west over the weekend is accusations of genocide in Bucha, a suburb of Kyiv, by retreating Russian forces. The western media picked up the images from the Ukrainian government's propaganda artists and amplified them everywhere. Right on cue, western leaders are voicing their outrage.If Zelensky visited the site, surely he's not lying about this 'genocide', is he?There are apparently satellite photos of mass graves.Here's the comic reacting to the dozens of "bodies" supposedly shot at close range and left in the street.Propaganda or not propaganda? That is the question.What say you, evil Ruskies?!The Russian Defence Ministry denies accusations by the Kiev regime of allegedly killing civilians in Bucha, Kiev Region. Their counterclaims:Here is a video of the Ukrainian Security Forces arriving in BuchaCuriously none of the civilians on camera mention these atrocities, the mass graves, the corpses in the streets, or any of these Russian "genocide" accusations blasted across western corporate-state propaganda sites all weekend. This youtube video has half a million views and will likely get taken down when more people in the west start asking uncomfortable questions that refute the dominant narrative presently driving the "genocide" hysteria.And here are some comments translated from Russian about that curious video:Upon the first "liberation" of the city by Ukrainian forces:What happened in those 48 hours?Who were the real butchers of Bucha?Were the corpses fake and brought in for another photo op?Were civilians in the above video slaughtered by the Ukrainian army?Turns out the mayor of the town made a video three days before those reports and also curiously makes no mention of all those civilian bodies in the street.Apparently, it takes Ukrainian soldiers about 1-2 days to round up dead civilians from an area (or fake ones), or kill some and stage them accordingly so western propagandists unquestioningly print "Russian War Crimes" and "Putin's Genocide" in bold black evil print.Meanwhile here is a 400-page report before a single shot was fired. Some of the topics include the rise of Nazism, Anti-Semitism, Russiaphobia, assaults, and assassination of journalists, attacks on media outlets, offices, and the usual killing of thousands of civilians in the Donbas region who got no western media attention because they were ethnic Russians killed by CIA trained Ukrainian neo-Nazi hit squads. Righteous kills by righteous men.Before the start of Russian military operations, Putin called the Ukrainian attacks on ethnic Russians in Donbas a genocide. Since 2014 roughly 14,000 have been killed. There are images floating around the darker corners of telegram and the Internet, giant PDF files that show images of civilians killed by shelling in Donbas. They are gruesome and real and confirmed by international observers.While Russia has named dozens of Ukranian officials and generals who are guilty of war crimes, and whom they intend to hold accountable for those killings, don't expect any western governments to call for trials of Ukrainian war criminals complicit in that genocide. It was supported by the U.S. and CIA in the aftermath of their 2014 coup, excuse me "dignity revolution".And don't expect any western media outlets to report on Ukrainian soldiers shooting and torturing Russian prisoners of war, using civilians as human shields in urban areas like Mariupol, Kharkiv, Sumy, stealing their food and water, or the fact that recent reports reveal western militaries were aiding neo-Nazis in the battle of Mariupol.Two French military advisors turned up dead in a helicopter crash with Azov soldiers as they tried to flee the city. NATO soldiers in Ukraine, assisting Neo-Nazi battalions? That's one that will be completely ignored by the western press.On the butchers of Bucha, who really knows if anything happened there but it's probably best when in doubt, to resort to the first two Good Citizen Rules.The first words ever written and posted to this site:This goes doubly in times of war.The fog of war always produces the foggiest of war propaganda.Time will tell the truth. It usually does.Will the western media correct their lies?They usually don't.