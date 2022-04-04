A large landslide hit Haraz, Iran on April 3rd 2022.The cause of the landslide is unknown, however it's believed it may have been caused by an earthquake in the region.The landslide occured near a number of mines, however the mines were reported as empty at the time of the landslide.Traffic was stopped, with access to the area restricted as debris was cleared.Authorities are assessing the situation, with warnings remaining in place for further incidents.