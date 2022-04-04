© Mateusz Wlodarczyk/NurPhoto via Getty Images



"Poland would be pleased if the Americans increased their presence in Europe from the current 100,000 soldiers up to 150,000 in the future due to Russia's increasing aggressiveness," Deputy Prime Minister Jaroslaw Kaczynski said, in an interview published on Sunday by German newspaper Welt am Sonntag.

e also complained to Welt am Sonntag that Germany "has a strong inclination toward Moscow" and must be willing to pay a high price to punish Russia for the Ukraine invasion.