Officials with the Loudon County Sheriff's Office were on scene of a death of a womanaccording to LCSO Spokesperson Matt Fagiana.Witnesses called 911 saying that they saw a dog attack a human and when deputies arrived they saw a large black dog standing over a body, according to Fagiana."Deputies were unable to approach the victim due to the potential attack from the dog and a LCSO Deputy was forced to shoot and kill the animal," Fagiana said. "The victim, later identified as a local Tellico Village woman, was pronounced deceased at the scene by Priority EMS Paramedics. Her identity is being withheld pending notification of family."