Earth Changes
Woman dies following dog attack in Loudon County, Tennessee
wvlt.tv
Thu, 31 Mar 2022 12:08 UTC
Witnesses called 911 saying that they saw a dog attack a human and when deputies arrived they saw a large black dog standing over a body, according to Fagiana.
"Deputies were unable to approach the victim due to the potential attack from the dog and a LCSO Deputy was forced to shoot and kill the animal," Fagiana said. "The victim, later identified as a local Tellico Village woman, was pronounced deceased at the scene by Priority EMS Paramedics. Her identity is being withheld pending notification of family."
Fagiana said the dog was a shepherd breed that was trained as a personal protection dog.
Quote of the Day
So much of what goes on between people is subliminally; so little is communicated openly. We talk and smile, have dinner together, discuss business and politics, celebrate holiday, and all the while other things are going on inside of us where no one else can enter and where we do not enter with full consciousness either.
Recent Comments
She blamed social media and encrypted messaging apps, in particular Telegram, for the lack of public consent to their government's preferred...
The US (Bribem) wants to dispose Putin. Sounds the other way around to me.
ToothPain (Clove or Peppermint; this one is good for tons) [Link] Top 5 pressure points for toothaches Small Intestine 18: SI18 The Small...
There is a Polack joke in here some where.....
Due to the language used by the author of the article which serves to confuse what legal language is actually being used, I have low confidence in...