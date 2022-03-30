© Mainichi/Tadashi Kako



Snow removal work on the scenic Tateyama Kurobe Alpine Route, which runs through the Northern Alps' Tateyama mountain range in central Japan, is progressing, and the beautiful curves created in the silvery white landscape remind people that "spring is near."Snow plows and bulldozers are clearing snow along the route, which connects Toyama and Nagano prefectures, with the aim of opening the entire road to traffic on April 15.According to the city of Toyama-based Tateyama Kurobe Kanko Co. Ltd., which manages the route,Snow removal work began at the base of the mountain in February and has now reached a point past Midagahara, 1,930 meters above sea level. From now on, work will proceed along the difficult Yuki-no-Otani snow wall near Murodo.