© Mainichi/Tadashi Kako
Part of the Tateyama Kurobe Alpine Route, where the curves in the road emerge as snow is removed, is seen in this photo taken from a Mainichi Shimbun helicopter in the Toyama prefectural town of Tateyama on March 25, 2022.
Snow removal work on the scenic Tateyama Kurobe Alpine Route, which runs through the Northern Alps' Tateyama mountain range in central Japan, is progressing, and the beautiful curves created in the silvery white landscape remind people that "spring is near."

Snow plows and bulldozers are clearing snow along the route, which connects Toyama and Nagano prefectures, with the aim of opening the entire road to traffic on April 15.

According to the city of Toyama-based Tateyama Kurobe Kanko Co. Ltd., which manages the route, snowfall is higher than usual this year, with about 3.5 meters of snow recorded at 977 meters above sea level at Bijodaira, the starting and ending point of a highland bus service. At Murodo, the highest point on the road at 2,450 meters above sea level, about 7.6 meters of snow had piled up.


Snow removal work began at the base of the mountain in February and has now reached a point past Midagahara, 1,930 meters above sea level. From now on, work will proceed along the difficult Yuki-no-Otani snow wall near Murodo.