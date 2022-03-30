Earth Changes
Submarine volcano erupts in Japan's Ogasawara Islands
NHK WORLD-JAPAN
Sun, 27 Mar 2022 09:45 UTC
The agency says a weather observation satellite recorded volcanic material erupting from the Funka Asane area in the Ogasawara Islands at around 6 p.m. on Sunday.
The column rose about 5,500 meters above sea level. An image taken by the satellite shows it billowing northeast over waters.
Eruptions continued afterwards. Volcanic plumes reached 7,000 meters above sea level at around 11:30 p.m. on Sunday and 2:20 a.m. on Monday.
The agency says volcanic activity may continue in Funka Asane. It is calling on ships navigating in nearby waters to stay vigilant for falling rocks, floating debris and the rapid spread of volcanic gas and ash.
Funka Asane is situated north of the island of Ioto, also known as Iwojima.
Meteorological agency records show this is the first eruption in Funka Asane since fishing boats observed two or three emissions in the area each year from 1930 to 1945. The agency observed discolored water in the area over roughly 40 years from 1953.
Funka Asane is some 130 kilometers from the Fukutoku-Oka-no-Ba submarine volcano, which caused a massive eruption last year.
Quote of the Day
So much of what goes on between people is subliminally; so little is communicated openly. We talk and smile, have dinner together, discuss business and politics, celebrate holiday, and all the while other things are going on inside of us where no one else can enter and where we do not enter with full consciousness either.
FIELDS OF GOLD? I used to like to walk in my fields, in mid-spring, shortly after planting and after a rain. The rain made things stand out to the...
masters of the universe is awesome cartoon and toy collection, loved it all since the 80s, have most of the 80s toys, and the 2002 release, plus...
blinken is a blinken twat, like the rest of the US gov, all bullshitters, rapists, an weapon dealers, oops.. cartel backers also.. tripple faced...
to be honest, not many know, Japan surrendered 3 weeks before the first bomb was dropped, just to see if all that hard work and money well spent...
In the various prophecies about Russia war in Europe (that is: not limited to Ukraine), it has been told several times that Italy would suffer...