© Shutterstock

Sanctions against Russian gold

Russia's central bank resumed its gold purchases from local banks on Monday, but it set a fixed price on the precious metal.Two weeks ago, Russia's central bank announced that it was halting its official gold purchases from local banks due to a surge in demand from regular consumers Sberbank, Russia's largest financial institution, reported that demand for gold and palladium has quadrupled in the last few weeks. Meanwhile,Setting a fixed price for gold reminds some analysts of what the U.S. did during the "gold standard" years. The period between 1879 and 1914 is known as the classical gold standard era, during which one ounce of gold would represent $21. Then in the 1930s, the U.S. banned gold ownership and raised the value of the dollar in gold from $20.67 to $35 per ounce."I am reminded of what the U.S. did in the middle of the Great Depression. For the next 40 years, gold's price was pegged to the U.S. dollar at $35. There is a precedent for this.Gold is one of the most logical international currencies to use when you are trying to get around sanctions, Millman added.Last week, the U.S. Treasury banned all gold transactions with Russia's central bank These types of sanctions could be effective to an extent, said Millman. "It can have a significant impact if for no other reason than to force other partners to shy away from doing transactions with Russia in gold. At the same time, knowing that the global gold market can be rather opaque, it would be much more difficult to enforce that type of restriction or regulation," he explained."If they want to buy, let them pay either in hard currency, and this is gold for us, or pay as it is convenient for us; this is the national currency," Pavel Zavalny said at a news conference on Thursday.Russia is also considering accepting Bitcoin for its oil and gas exports and being more flexible in general regarding payment options with "friendly" countries.