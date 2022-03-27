The chairman of Russia's Congressional energy committee, Pavel Zavalny, indicated in a media conference on Thursday that the country is willing to embrace bitcoin for natural resource exports.
According to Zavalny, Russia is willing to take a variety of currencies for its shipments, starting with natural gas, based on the buyer's desired purchase option. The chairman, nevertheless, stated that the conditions will be determined by the importing country's foreign ties with Russia.
"When it comes to our 'friendly' countries, like China or Turkey, which don't pressure us, then we have been offering them for a while to switch payments to national currencies, like rubles and yuan," Zavalny said during the press conference. "With Turkey, it can be lira and rubles. So there can be a variety of currencies, and that's a standard practice. If they want bitcoin, we will trade in bitcoin."
President Vladimir Putin demanded on Wednesday that 'unfriendly' nations pay for Russian gas in rubles, prompting Zavalny's response. Putin's statement was obvious, but it is uncertain if Russia has the authority to arbitrarily alter established euro-based agreements.
Comment: The West has likely violated its contracts with its all out economic and hybrid warfare against Russia, despite this Russia has continued to pump gas according to the contracts, and so it's possible that Putin - who certainly does do things by the book - would have a strong legal argument should any country try to challenge the switch.
Putin's decision was supported by the chair of the State Duma's energy committee, who added that the government should also take gold.
"When we exchange with Western countries...they should pay in hard money," Zavalny said. "And hard money is gold, or they must pay in currencies which are convenient for us, and that is the national currency - ruble. That relates to our 'unfriendly' countries."
Russia's willingness to take bitcoin is a significant change from last year, when Putin denied the prospect in an appearance at the Russian Energy Week conference in Moscow.
"I believe that it has value," Putin said at the time, referring to Bitcoin. "But I don't believe it can be used in the oil trade."
The present volume and liquidity of the Bitcoin market raises doubts about whether the peer-to-peer currency can be extensively employed in global trade at this time.
Comment: Russia is likely aware that Bitcoin is a CIA job and so this announcement is rather curious, however, as noted above, it certainly wouldn't make up the bulk of purchases, in addition, perhaps in doing so Russia could wrest a modicum of control of the crypto from the hands of the deep state?
Nevertheless, by being receptive to the idea and subsequently executing pilot transactions with interested parties, Russia might pave the way for a future trend in which countries choose to operate in a stateless, international monetary system.
