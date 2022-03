© Great Game India

The present volume and liquidity of the Bitcoin market raises doubts about whether the peer-to-peer currency can be extensively employed in global trade at this time. Nevertheless, Russia has chosen to accept Bitcoin and gold for natural gas The chairman of Russia's Congressional energy committee, Pavel Zavalny, indicated in a media conference on Thursday that the country is willing to embrace bitcoin for natural resource exports.According to Zavalny, Russia is willing to take a variety of currencies for its shipments, starting with natural gas, based on the buyer's desired purchase option. The chairman, nevertheless, stated that the conditions will be determined by the importing country's foreign ties with Russia.President Vladimir, prompting Zavalny's response. Putin's statement was obvious, but it is uncertain if Russia has the authority to arbitrarily alter established euro-based agreements.Putin's decision was supported by the chair of the State Duma's energy committee, who added that the government should also take gold."When we exchange with Western countries...they should pay in hard money," Zavalny said. "AndThat relates to our 'unfriendly' countries."Russia's willingness to take bitcoin is a significant change from last year, when Putin denied the prospect in an appearance at the Russian Energy Week conference in Moscow. raises doubts about whether the peer-to-peer currency can be extensively employed in global trade at this time.Nevertheless, by being receptive to the idea and subsequently executing pilot transactions with interested parties, Russia might pave the way for a future trend in which countries choose to operate in a stateless, international monetary system.