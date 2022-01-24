© Sputnik / Pavel Lisitsyn



Russia's foreign exchange reserves surged by $7.7 billion last week, with its total holdings reaching a record $638.2 billion, according to the country's central bank. On January 7, their volume had amounted to $630.5 billion.The surge was reported to be the result of planned purchases of foreign currencies and a positive market reassessment. The change is also due to India - which previously held the fourth-largest reserves - having reduced its stockpile during the first week of January. The ranking may change yet again when other nations update their figures.Russia's international reserves consist of monetary gold, foreign currencies, and special drawing rights, the last of which are at the disposal of the central bank and the government.