Former US President Donald Trump says he pulled off the achievement while playing with seasoned pros.Donald Trump, the former US president and potential Republican nominee in 2024, has claimed that he hit a hole-in-one while playing golf in the company of a number of professional players at his Florida club."These great tour players noticed it before I did because their eyes are slightly better, but on that one hole only, their swings weren't," he added."I won't tell you who won because I am a very modest individual, and you will then say I was bragging - and I don't like people who brag!"The brief clip shows Trump approaching the hole to the sound of applause from his golfing partners."It's there!" he says, pointing out the ball. "That's great, thank you."Trump was estimated to have visited golf clubs almost 300 times during his four-year presidency. He is thought to have played a round of golf on at least 150 occasions during those visits, which were almost exclusively at properties owned by him.He has been accused of cheating on the golf course by numerous people he has played with over the years - so much so that a book, 'Commander in Cheat: How Golf Explains Trump', was released in 2019.