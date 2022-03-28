1. Work on forgiving those who hurt you.

2. Work on your own healing.

3. Look for alternative role models.

4. Learn positive and empowering behavior.

5. Focus on your reactions instead of the behavior of others.

6. Spread your light.

You can operate by the default of hurting others — or, worse, seek revenge — and mimic the harmful and negative habits you witnessed growing up, or you can actively take different steps and make different choices.