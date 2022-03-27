© Salvatore Di Nolfi/EPA



"I think we should be very worried. The impact on food prices and hunger this year and next could be substantial. Food and energy are the two biggest items in the consumption baskets of poor people all over the world. It is poor countries and poor people within poor countries that will suffer the most."

"It is a natural reaction to keep what you have - we saw that with vaccines. But we shouldn't make the same mistake with food."

"Other countries are trying to do things that are positive and we should learn from their best practice. We must make sure we learn the lessons from vaccines and previous food crises. I am not sure we can fully mitigate the impact of the war in Ukraine because the numbers involved are huge, but we can mitigate some of it."

"If we don't think about how to mitigate the impact of the war that will be another catastrophe not just this year but next year. We are talking to our members and urging them not to compound this crisis by having export restrictions on food."

"This model has delivered for years and lifted people out of poverty. The war doesn't undermine the fact that trade can help build resilience and achieve peace."

Rocketing global food prices as a result of the war in Ukraine could trigger riots from those going hungry in poor countries, the head of the World Trade Organization has said.warned food-producing countries against hoarding supplies and said it was vital to avoid a repeat of the Covid pandemic, when rich countries were able to secure for themselves the bulk of vaccines.In an interview with the Guardian, the- stressing the dependence of many African countries on food supplies from the Black Sea region. Okonjo-Iweala said:Okonjo-Iweala, a former Nigerian finance minister, saidAgriculture has always been a vexed issue at the WTO, with continual rows about governments subsidising their own farmers while restricting access to their markets. "Discussions are pretty heated. They are always heated because these are huge issues," she said.Okonjo-Iweala has just completed her first year as head of the WTO, having been appointed to provide some political impetus to an institution beset by disputes over how to liberalise trade and the mechanism for settling disputes.The WTO director general said progress was being made but admitted: "Since I got here things have been quite tough. It is not an easy job." After being strongly critical of the "vaccine apartheid" that affected Africa during the pandemic, she said WTO member states had to resist the temptation of protecting their own food stocks:The WTO estimates 40% of the increase in global wheat prices during the food crisis of a decade ago was the result of hoarding.Okonjo-Iweala said, including El Salvador, Cambodia and Egypt.The WTO director-general said she was worried Ukraine's planting season would be disrupted by the conflict and that supplies of fertiliser would also be limited.There was a danger of a repeat of the food riots that marked a previous period of rapidly rising prices in the late 2000s, she added.are among the 164 members of the WTO, a body founded on the idea that trade would lead to greater prosperity and peace.Countries including the US, the UK, Canada and the 27 countries of the EU have imposed tariffs on Russia by removing its most-favoured country status, a WTO rule that means the same trade terms should be offered to all member states.