A series of earthquakes hitting Esmeraldas in Ecuador on March 26th and today, March 27th 2022.Three earthquakes hit between 11 at night and 1 in the morning, with the largest measured at 5.8 magnitude on the Richter scale.Residents ran from their homes as tremors rocked buildings. Power cuts were seen, as electricity supplies were affected.Buildings were damaged by the earthquakes, with walls showing cracks and windows smashed in homes, businesses and hospitals.Authorities are assessing this situation as it develops.