A series of waterspouts have formed off the NSW South Coast, with residents around Wollongong filming the ominous weather phenomena.The waterspouts lingered on the horizon off the coast for more than half an hour, visible from much of Wollongong and Shellharbour.It comes as a severe thunderstorm warning was issued for the region, with the slow-moving cell focused on the area between Port Kembla and Unanderra.Other parts of the Illawarra will also be subject to thunderstorms."Heavy rainfall that may lead to flash flooding is likely," the Bureau of Meteorology said in a statement.Already heavy falls have been recorded today, with Wollongong's north bearing the brunt of the Illawarra rain.