QUAKE
Strong magnitude 6.0 earthquake at 116 km depth

Date & time: Mar 23, 2022 21:57:00 UTC
Local time at epicenter: Thursday, Mar 24, 2022 at 8:57 am (GMT +11)
Magnitude: 6
Depth: 115.7 km
Epicenter latitude / longitude: 15.1542°S / 167.3908°E (Coral Sea, Vanuatu)