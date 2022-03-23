Earth Changes
6.7-magnitude earthquake rattles Taiwan
France24
Wed, 23 Mar 2022 10:13 UTC
Taiwan is regularly hit by earthquakes as it lies near the junction of two tectonic plates. It does not issue tsunami warnings unless a quake registers at more than magnitude 7.0.
The US Geological Survey initially estimated the 1:41 am (1741 GMT Tuesday) quake to be magnitude 6.9, but downgraded it to 6.6 before finally assessing it back up to 6.7.
It also revised the depth from an initial 10 kilometers (six miles) to 24 km.
The quake hit off Taiwan's east coast -- near the island's scenic tourist city Hualien -- but was felt over much of the island.
Government-issued alerts sent people's cell phones blaring, and social media lit up with people posting their reactions on being woken up.
"The chandelier on my ceiling shook for more than three minutes and didn't stop," local reporter Chao Li wrote on Facebook.
"It's shaking so much, it scares people to death," he said in an accompanying video.
An AFP reporter also felt their building in Taipei's Zhongshan district shake a few minutes just after 1:41 am.
Local media on Wednesday ran footage from grocery stores that showed items flying off the shelves when the quake hit.
Taiwan's National Fire Agency confirmed on its official Facebook page that a man in the southern county of Taitung was hit by glass and had been sent to hospital.
A bridge under construction in Hualien had also collapsed but there were no injuries as traffic was not allowed around the area, the agency said.
Popular for its beaches and hiking spots, Hualien saw a deadly 6.4-magnitude quake in 2018 which left 17 people dead and 300 injured.
"Please do not panic if there are aftershocks and we urge the residents to be prepared for disaster prevention," the county government said in a statement on its official Facebook page.
There were about 150 aftershocks, mostly under 3.6 magnitude, following the initial quake, said Chen Kuo-chang, head of Taiwan's Central Weather Bureau's Seismological Center.
Earthquakes of 6.0 or more can prove deadly, although much depends on where it strikes and at what depth.
The last time Taiwan experienced a quake of a similar magnitude was in January, when a 6.2 tremor hit its east coast. There was no widespread damage or injuries.
Source: AFP
Reader Comments
Latest News
- An Army vet's realization in Ukraine: 'So horrible or heartbreaking that you can't continue'
- 6.7-magnitude earthquake rattles Taiwan
- 6.7-magnitude earthquake hits northern Mid-Atlantic Ridge: USGS
- Ice-free corridor from Beringia to Great Plains existed 13,800 years ago, dating of boulders shows
- Kid Rock: Trump asked for advice on ISIS, North Korea
- Roma tied to lamp posts and sprayed with dye in Ukraine - reports
- Vaccine Effectiveness and Excess Mortality in Singapore
- Ron DeSantis recognizes Emma Weyant as winner of NCAA swimming championship, not biological male Lia Thomas
- Fertiliser prices hit new highs as multiple problems affect global supplies
- Best of the Web: Aviation experts baffled by crash of China Eastern Airlines flight MU5735
- EU's ominous 'Strategic Compass' military plan seeks to bypass scrutiny, drag all member states into conflicts, deploy 5,000 soldiers
- Ukraine: The great manipulation
- Navalny sentenced to nine more years in prison over fraud & contempt of court
- Tucker Carlson: We have a right to know what's going on in Ukraine, but our leaders are lying
- The only 'agency' Ukraine has is the Central Intelligence kind
- US sending secretly acquired Soviet air defense equipment to Ukraine: report
- Flashback: The mess that Nuland made
- Barr: Biden 'lied to the American people' about his son Hunter's emails
- Hemingway: Everything media claimed about Biden family business was a lie
- Macron wants to introduce food vouchers
- Kid Rock: Trump asked for advice on ISIS, North Korea
- EU's ominous 'Strategic Compass' military plan seeks to bypass scrutiny, drag all member states into conflicts, deploy 5,000 soldiers
- Ukraine: The great manipulation
- Navalny sentenced to nine more years in prison over fraud & contempt of court
- The only 'agency' Ukraine has is the Central Intelligence kind
- US sending secretly acquired Soviet air defense equipment to Ukraine: report
- Flashback: The mess that Nuland made
- Barr: Biden 'lied to the American people' about his son Hunter's emails
- Hemingway: Everything media claimed about Biden family business was a lie
- Macron wants to introduce food vouchers
- EU nations circle the wagons in new 'Strategic Compass'
- Harris' national security adviser latest staffer to quit: 'Her office has a higher turnover than Taco Bell'
- US sanctions on Russia could lead to the toppling of the West
- Saudi Arabia says it cannot be held responsible for oil shortages, claims Yemen's Houthi attacks hampering production
- Ukraine rejects Russia's request to surrender, Moscow rejects more peace talks stating Kiev uses the pause to regroup its forces
- White House ignores its Hunter problem
- Zelensky aide cautions Ukrainians against calling for 'revenge on civilians, children & POWs' after media scandals
- US admiral says China has fully militarized isles in South China Sea
- Contingencies of Russia's NATO Calculus: It's Not Just Strategic
- The potential catastrophe of misperceiving 'total war' as tactical war
- An Army vet's realization in Ukraine: 'So horrible or heartbreaking that you can't continue'
- Roma tied to lamp posts and sprayed with dye in Ukraine - reports
- Vaccine Effectiveness and Excess Mortality in Singapore
- Ron DeSantis recognizes Emma Weyant as winner of NCAA swimming championship, not biological male Lia Thomas
- Fertiliser prices hit new highs as multiple problems affect global supplies
- Best of the Web: Aviation experts baffled by crash of China Eastern Airlines flight MU5735
- Tucker Carlson: We have a right to know what's going on in Ukraine, but our leaders are lying
- Ukrainian refugees spare no words on Zelensky gov't, Moldova local calls 1st wave of refugees 'oligarchs'
- Feminist groups mum as transgender swimmer Lia Thomas' dominates at NCAA championships
- Joe Rogan roasts MSM for scuttling Hunter Biden story: 'Some f***ery afoot'
- Self-censorship rampant across academia, institutions even among liberals
- Babylon Bee refuses to back down after Twitter suspends account over 'Man of the Year' post
- Majority of cryptocurrency donations to Freedom Convoy evaded seizure by authorities
- What you need to know about the Transhumanist Agenda
- Schwarzenegger accused of breaking promise on Ukraine by 'world's strongest girl' (VIDEO)
- Freedom Convoy arson hoax spread by Canadian media debunked
- Australia to expand powers in crackdown on online 'disinformation'
- US bird flu outbreak spreads leading to cull of 12 MILLION birds, infections surge in France, Romania records first case
- Mariupol officials reject Russian military's surrender demand
- Twitter suspends Babylon Bee account (again) for 'hateful conduct' over satirical article about Rachel Levine
- Ice-free corridor from Beringia to Great Plains existed 13,800 years ago, dating of boulders shows
- 12,000 year old Amazon rock art may depict extinct Ice Age animals, new study shows
- Israel lobby group ADL rehabilitates Hitler's accomplices in Ukraine
- Fires rage in Canada as professor attacks the Myth of Holodomor
- How the West was won: Counterinsurgency, PSYOPS and the military origins of the Internet, Part 1
- How the West was won: Counterinsurgency, PSYOPS and the Military origins of the Internet, Part 2
- 'Largest sacred pool in the Mediterranean' discovered to be aligned with the stars
- The colored skeletons of Çatalhöyük reveal the burial practices of the 'oldest city in the world'
- Meet Ghislaine: Heiress to an Espionage Empire
- How scholars once feared reading would be destroyed by the book index
- UK and US jointly develop biological weapons
- SBU the terrible Ukrainian political police, assassinations and torture
- Germany's Stockholm Syndrome and the Firing of Valery Gergiev
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: Princely Politics: Why Machiavelli Still Matters Today
- Dr. Klaus Schwab or: How the CFR taught me to stop worrying and love the bomb
- How believers in the paranormal birthed the Pentagon's new hunt for UFOs
- Israel stunned by Ukrainian neo-Nazis
- Trump NSC official received report on multiple shooters and ANTIFA and ISIS involvement in Las Vegas shooting
- Roman boat that sank in Mediterranean 1,700 years ago reveals its treasures
- Flashback: The "Wild 90s" in Russia, as reflected in people's memory, part 1
- Ferocious 'Ocucaje Predator' was a sea serpent-like mammal with knives for teeth
- New Comet C/2022 E3 (ZTF)
- Russian scientists discover way to turn nuclear waste into useful ceramics
- 'Almost unbelievable' DNA modification system discovered in animals
- Killer AI invented 40,000 'lethal chemical weapons' in just six hours
- Flashback: Astrobiologists: Space viruses could reveal alien life
- Ancient ice reveals scores of gigantic volcanic eruptions
- Ukraine war reveals dangerous new Russian ballistic missile feature: PENAIDs a force multiplier for hypersonic arsenal
- Midwestern US has lost 57.6 billion metric tons of soil due to agricultural practices
- NASA releases first "fully aligned" image from James Webb Space Telescope
- New Comet C/2022 E2 (ATLAS)
- More evidence that genetic mutations aren't random
- Best of the Web: Small asteroid 2022 EB5 tracked hitting Earth's atmosphere on March 11
- Solar coronal loops might not be loops at all
- Gamma light from a nova
- Hiawatha crater in Greenland older than thought
- Mathematical discovery could shed light on secrets of the Universe
- Student researchers discover genes unique to humans in search for source of our evolutionary distinctiveness
- Five amazing adaptations that help animals thrive in the dark
- Paper retroactively concedes a lack of evidence for Darwinian evolution
- 6.7-magnitude earthquake rattles Taiwan
- 6.7-magnitude earthquake hits northern Mid-Atlantic Ridge: USGS
- This week in Volcano News - Problems at 9 Alaskan volcanoes - La Soufriere update
- Mozambique - Death toll from Cyclone Gombe rises to more than 50
- Girl aged 17 months killed by dog at home in St Helens, UK
- Security footage shows woman mauled by pit bull in horror elevator attack in Cúcuta, Colombia
- Avalanche kills backcountry skier near Steamboat Springs, Colorado
- Flooding after heavy rain in Auckland, New Zealand
- Shark attack kills foreign tourist in Colombia
- New floods hit Petrópolis, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil -16 inches of rain in just 10 hours
- Texas Gov. Greg Abbott declares a disaster as massive 45,000-acre Eastland Complex Fire burns through at least 50 homes and leaves sheriff's deputy dead
- Over 80 cms (31 inches) of unseasonable snow dumped in South Korea
- 6.3-magnitude earthquake hits south of Tonga
- Flash flooding in the area of Birmingham, Alabama
- Deadly floods in South Kivu Province, DR Congo
- Floods affect 50,000 in Java, Borneo and Sumatra, Indonesia
- Two sailors still missing after UAE vessel sinks in Gulf storm, says ship operator
- Snowboarder dies in avalanche in Poverty Gulch area, Colorado
- Colorado March snowstorm dumps up to 17 inches of snow
- Snowfall grips Istanbul again, country under new cold wave
- Meteor fireball over New York state on March 20
- Meteor fireball over Missouri and other states on March 15
- Meteor fireball over Western Australia on February 22
- Meteor fireball over Virginia and other states on March 15
- Meteor fireball over Washington and Oregon on March 10
- Meteor fireball over Florida on March 13
- Meteor fireball over Austria and other nearby countries on March 13
- UK farmer finally locates 2lb meteorite that landed in field 18 months ago
- Meteor fireball over Wisconsin and other states on March 12
- Meteor fireball over British Columbia, Washington and Oregon on March 7
- Meteor fireball over Florida on March 9
- Meteor fireball over Italy on March 5
- Meteor fireball over Missouri and other states on March 2
- Meteor fireball over Iowa and other states on March 2
- Meteor fireball over California on February 25
- Meteor fireball crosses the sky of Santa Catarina and Rio Grande do Sul, Brazil
- Meteor fireball over British Columbia and Washington on February 23
- Meteor fireball over England on February 21
- Meteor fireball over Colorado and others states on February 19
- Meteor fireball over Spain (Feb. 18)
- Peer-reviewed BMJ article: Medicine is corrupted by dominance of Big Pharma, which suppresses negative results, hides adverse effects
- SOTT Focus: Objective:Health - The Trans Takeover of Women's Sports
- Pfizer and me - Best Buddies
- Flashback: Can China's home-grown mRNA Covid-19 vaccine pass its final tests?
- Covid Vaccine Spike Protein is a Pore-forming Toxin
- Fauci warns that COVID isn't over and that US restrictions could always come back
- Moderna plans three more mRNA vaccines, not all for infection
- Fired ER Doctor tells RFK, Jr. 'We just bowed down' instead of practicing science
- Study finds some of the world's lowest dementia rates in Amazonian indigenous groups
- Shocking findings on increased deaths in 25- to 44-year-olds
- Deadly Omicron surge hits South East Asia despite high vaccination rates
- Half of US adults exposed to harmful lead levels as kids
- Experts?
- Smokers are not a 'burden' on health care systems - a rational discussion
- Tanzania on high alert as four die during yellow fever outbreak in Kenya
- SOTT Focus: Objective:Health: Are mRNA Vaccines Incorporated into the Human Genome?
- UK releases report confirming the fully vaccinated now account for 9 in every 10 Covid-19 deaths in England
- Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine converts to DNA inside human liver cells, new study finds
- Israeli survey shows Covid booster shots causing more injuries than previously thought
- Do the mRNA Covid-19 vaccines degrade higher human functions?
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: Beyond the Schizo-Autistic Worldview: Introducing the Matter with Things
- The colors of Ukraine stay mainly in the brain
- Acceptance of and Commitment to Freedom
- Creative Imagination and Mystical Experience in the Sufism of Ibn 'Arabî, by Henry Corbin
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: The New Unclean: How Our Psychology Was Hijacked to Make Us See Each Other as the Enemy
- Dogs grieve the death of a loved one too
- Flashback: Are Psychopaths Attracted to Other Psychopaths?
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: Schizo-autistic Philosophy, Ponerology and the Deranged View of Humanity
- The Nice Revolution, Canada's (second) populist movement?
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: R.G. Collingwood - The Forgotten Philosopher
- Your best ally against injustice? Terry Pratchett
- Best of the Web: The 'Science' of Manipulation: researchers craft messages of guilt, shame to foster vaccine compliance
- All hell breaks loose when our senses go haywire
- In Praise of Disobedience
- Needle Points: Why so many are hesitant to get the Covid vaccines, and what we can do about it
- How to master the art of conversation, according to psychology
- Dogs understand many more words than we think
- Breathing: the master clock of the sleeping brain
- When art transports us, where do we actually go?
- Should philosophers censor Kevin MacDonald?
- 'No logical explanation' in cattle mutilation at Oregon ranch
- Mysterious 'bulging triangle UFO' filmed lurking over Islamabad, Pakistan for nearly TWO HOURS
- Investigator believes 2022 'going to be seismic year for UFOs'
- Utah's most infamous UFO sightings
- Reports of unexplained sightings in skies above Northern Ireland increase again in 2021
- Ancient UFO History and the Oppenheimer-Einstein Report
- Pentagon launching new UFO investigation unit, replacing Navy group
- UFOs buzzing US warships may be aliens says America's top spy chief
- SOTT Focus: The Public Have Been Led To Believe UFOs Don't Exist. But They Do
- Best of the Web: UFOs crippled ten of my nuclear missiles at top-secret US air base, claims ex-NASA moon landing engineer
- UFO watchers stumped by jaw-dropping clear footage of mystery black shape in the sky
- 8 firsthand accounts of recent UFO sightings in Horry County, South Carolina
- Sheriff investigates reported ghost-like sighting in California mountain range
- UFO theories abound as video of mysterious object spotted in Louisiana sky goes viral
- Colombian mayor shares video of 'ghost attack' in his office
- Unidentified aerial phenomenon sighting in South Carolina stirs MUFON interest
- SOTT Focus: Noah Donohoe: Missing 411?
- The evidence of encounters with UFOs is mounting, uncontestable and, thank goodness, being taken seriously for the first time
- Best of the Web: 70 years of cover-ups over UFOs are finally coming to an end. I believe we're on the verge of a profound breakthrough
- 'What if we're the ants in this network of civilisations?' asks UFO expert, as he says we should prepare for imminent ET contact
- The Babylon Bee's Man of the Year is Rachel Levine
- Obama Receives Nobel Prize In Medicine For Getting COVID
- Nation wishes there were some way they could have known about the Hunter Biden laptop story before the election
- Restaurants now requiring proof of Ukraine support
- Gavin Newsom thankful as fleeing Californians can no longer afford to fill up their U-Hauls
- Patriot! Hillary vows to stop importing dossiers from Russia
- Biden sells Alaska back to Russia so we can start drilling for oil there again
- Spike in myocarditis may be linked to Ukraine crisis says MSM
- To protest Russia, Ivan Drago blurred out of Rocky IV
- Patriotism! Apple Maps erases Russia
- D.C. hospitals overrun with injured geriatrics who stood up, sat down too much at SOTU speech
- Face mask requirements lifted ahead of new gas mask requirements
- Ukrainian president demands a full refund of the millions in bribes paid to the Bidens
- Taiwan issues official statement: 'Lol. We are so screwed'
- Biden warns Russia that if they don't stop he will deploy deadly trans admiral
- US northern border overwhelmed with refugees trying to escape Canada
- U.S. To Invade Canada To Establish A Democracy
- Massacre as Great White Shark allowed to compete in women's 500 freestyle
- An open letter to Justin Trudeau
- Canadian ATMs now asking your political views before allowing you to withdraw money
Quote of the Day
There are two freedoms: the false, where a man is free to do what he likes; and the true, where he is free to do what he ought.
Recent Comments
Im not sure why the middle class dont cease upon the opportunity to employ the lower class. Its a win win for both. The alternative is the...
I Like Your Work.......... <ahref="[Link] central.com/openshot-video-editor- crack/">OpenShot Video Editor Crack</a> <a...
I Like Your Work You Work Very HardThanks For Share I Realy appreciate your Work.....<a href="[Link] image-resizer-crack/">Light Image...
I Like Your Work You Work Very HardThanks For Share I Realy AppreciateYour Work.....<a href="[Link] image-resizer-crack/">Light Image...
I Like Your Work.......... <ahref="[Link] central.com/openshot-video-editor- crack/">OpenShot Video Editor Crack</a> <a...
Comment: About an hour earlier a 6.7-magnitude earthquake hit the northern Mid-Atlantic Ridge.