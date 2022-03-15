© JoNova



The volcanic dust passes over Australia on Jan 18 -20

Strange rainfall patterns Across Australia in the

week after the dust went through.

© BOM

© JoNova



© BOM

Hunga Tonga was the tallest, wettest, most violent storm in our lifetime

© JoNova



© Environment News Service



The dust returns to create spectacular sunsets on Feb 15th



by Kate Doyle, ABC



Lidar showed the sulphates and aerosols were back over Australia from Feb 15th:

"[It's] showing us what is probably mostly sulphate aerosols (maybe a bit of volcanic ash) around 25 km in height in the stratosphere, sitting well above the troposphere where the clouds are," according to Dr Tupper [of Natural Hazards Consulting]

© NASA

too high to affect our day-to-day weather, but adding a red glow to sunrises and sunsets. The plume has now roughly made its first full loop of the globe and has been travelling over Australia again this week.



"So that's why we've seen these really glowing skies at sunrise and sunset," Mr [Graham] Creed said.



"The interesting thing is that at sunset you can actually see the meteorological sunset, which is when the clouds change colour but as the sun goes over and it starts to go dark that's when the volcanic ash was illuminated and was bending and refracting the light."

"When volcanic material goes this high into the stratosphere, where the winds are not as strong, the volcanic ash, sulfur dioxide, carbon dioxide, and water vapor can be transported all over Earth," said Khlopenkov. Within two weeks, the main plume of volcanic material circled the globe, as observed by the Cloud-Aerosol Lidar and Infrared Pathfinder Satellite Observation (CALIPSO) satellite, as well as the Ozone Mapping and Profiler Suite on the Suomi-NPP satellite.



Aerosols from the plume have persisted in the stratosphere for nearly a month after the eruption and could stay for a year or more, said atmospheric scientist Ghassan Taha of NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center.



"The combination of volcanic heat and the amount of superheated moisture from the ocean made this eruption unprecedented. It was like hyper-fuel for a mega-thunderstorm," said Bedka. "The plume went 2.5 times higher than any thunderstorm we have ever observed, and the eruption generated an incredible amount of lightning. That is what makes this significant from a meteorological perspective." - NASA

The chemistry of a volcanic eruption on the climate

© Wiki

The chemical reactions affecting both the formation and elimination of sulfur aerosols are not fully understood. It is difficult to estimate accurately, for example, whether the presence of ash and water vapour is important for aerosol formation from volcanic products, and whether high or low atmospheric concentrations of precursor chemicals (such as SO 2 and H 2 S) are optimal for aerosol formation. — Wikipedia

The cooling effect (due to SO2) will be smaller than most volcanoes:

Tonga Volcano Eruption To Have Smaller Cooling Impact on Climate Change Than First Thought



The largest volcanic eruption of the last 500 years, the eruption of Mount Tambora in Indonesia in April 1815 caused the so-called "Year Without a summer" in the following year in many parts of the world. There is a reduction in annual mean surface temperature over the tropics and northern hemisphere by 0.4-0.8°C.



But the Tambora eruption emitted 53-58 terrograms (Tg) of SO 2 . Satellite measurements of the eruption at HTHH — which has erupted multiple times over the past century — showed that its volcanic ash has reached an altitude of 30 kilometers deep into the stratosphere, with a total mass of only about 0.4 Tg.



....the 1991 explosive eruption of Mount Pinatubo in the Philipines produced a cooling of about 1.1 degree F (0.6 degree C) that lasted for nearly two years. But the ash spewed into the air by Mount Pinatubo contained about 50 times as much sulfur dioxide as the cloud produced by Hunga Tonga.

This is a preliminary estimate, but we think the amount of energy released by the eruption was equivalent to somewhere between 4 to 18 megatons of TNT," said Garvin, chief scientist at NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center. "That number is based on how much was removed, how resistant the rock was, and how high the eruption cloud was blown into the atmosphere at a range of velocities." The blast released hundreds of times the equivalent mechanical energy of the Hiroshima nuclear explosion. For comparison, scientists estimate Mount St. Helens exploded in 1980 with 24 megatons and Krakatoa burst in 1883 with 200 megatons of energy.



Most Surtseyan style eruptions involve a relatively small amount of water coming into contact with magma. "If there's just a little water trickling into the magma, it's like water hitting a hot frying pan. You get a flash of steam and the water burns burn off quickly," explained Garvin. "What happened on the 15th was really different. We don't know why — because we don't have any seismometers on Hunga Tonga-Hunga Ha'apai — but something must have weakened the hard rock in the foundation and caused a partial collapse of the caldera's northern rim. Think of that as the bottom of the pan dropping out, allowing huge amounts of water to rush into an underground magma chamber at very high temperature."



The temperature or magma usually exceeds 1000 degrees Celsius; seawater is closer to 20°C. The mixing of the two can be incredibly explosive, particularly in the confined space of a magma chamber. "This was not your standard Surtseyan eruption because of the large amount of water that had to be involved," said Garvin. "In fact, some of my colleagues in volcanology think this type of event deserves its own designation. For now, we're unofficially calling it an 'ultra Surtseyan' eruption."