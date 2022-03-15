© Associated Press/Mary Altaffer

Latvian President Egils Levits on Sunday said NATO should establish more permanent bases in the Baltic region and called for a permanent U.S. troop presence in the area.CNN's "State of the Union" co-host Dana Bash asked Levits on Sunday if he believed a permanent international base was needed in Latvia, a member of NATO, for the country to protect itself against future Russian invasion.Bash asked Levits if he was concerned that Putin would next target Latvia, a former Soviet state, noting the two countries share a 130-mile border."Latvia is member of NATO. And NATO is the strongest military alliance in the world; 800 million people live in NATO states. And the — NATO has the biggest military potential in the world, much more bigger as Russia," Levits said.However, Blinken indicated openness to the discussions but said no decisions had been made."When it comes to questions such as permanent basing, these questions come up and we'll certainly look to answer them in the context of doing the review of our of our posture. But just to be very clear, no, there's no decision of that kind," he said.