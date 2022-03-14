Flash floods in Barquisimeto, Lara, Venezuela on March 11th 2022.Floods were seen in 10 sectors of the city as drains were unable to contain the volume of water.Roads filled with water, stopping traffic, and causing pedestrians to lose their footing.Houses flooded, with belongings destroyed. Businesses closed as produce was ruined.As flood waters subsided, debris filled the streets. Authorities are working to assess the extend of the floods impact.