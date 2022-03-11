© The Drive



© Ukraine's Armed Forces



Police find parachutes near mystery crash site

© Twitter / @eokhub



The military drone that crashed overnight in the Croatian capital of Zagreb apparently came from Ukraine, President Zoran Milanovic said on Friday, after chairing a meeting of the National Security Council., Milanovic claimed, citing reports he received during the meeting. It flew through Hungarian airspace for about 40 minutes.The six-ton aircraftMilanovic called the incident very serious, but stressed that it didn't appear to be some sort of attack against his country. He expressed relief over the fact that nobody was hurt by the crash and called on Croatians to maintain calm.The incident showed that the country needs to better develop its defenses, he stated.When asked by journalists whether Zagreb would complain to Ukraine if the origin of the drone was confirmed to be Ukrainian, Milanovic said Kiev had its hands full fighting off the Russian attack."I just hope it doesn't happen again," he said.Croatian Defense Minister Mario Banozic held a press-conference, during which he said the Croatian military didn't fail in the incident since the aircraft posed no threat to the country.Admiral Robert Hranj, the Chief of the General Staff of Croatia, who spoke alongside the minister, confirmed that Zagreb didn't scramble fighter jets in response to the drone's violation of Croatian airspace, claiming thatThe aircraft that crashed in Zagreb's Jarun neighborhood on Thursday night is widely presumed to have been a Soviet-designed Tu-141 Strizh reconnaissance drone. Hranj, stating that this type of aircraft was "relatively old-fashioned and widespread in the Soviet Union since the last century."A Tu-141 weighs about six tons, has a speed of around 1,000 km (621 miles) per hour and a range of 1,000 km. It lands with the help of a tail-mounted parachute system.Police in Zagreb, the capital of Croatia, have confirmed the discovery of two parachutes near a park where a mysterious object crashed on Thursday night. NThe police said they had begun to receive reports about an incident in the Jarun neighborhood, in southwestern Zagreb, from 11pm local time. Citizens had alerted the authorities about an object falling from the air and crashing to the ground.On arriving at the scene, the police found a 3m-wide (10ft-wide) crater embedded with debris.The investigation continues, with the authorities urging the public to submit images relevant to the case. A police statement asks the media not to speculate about what has happened and to wait for official updates.Closeup images circulating on social media show the crater and the debris. Croatian media outlets have circulated photos of the two parachutes at various stages of recovery.Local media said, with Hungary in between.