On Thursday, the Russian National Guard thwarted a terrorist act by Ukrainian extremists at the Zaporizhzhia NPP, Konashenkov announced, noting that the national guard took control of the NPP to avoid a recurrence of extremist attacks on it. The Ministry accused Ukraine of attempting to implement a monstrous provocation on the territory adjacent to the NPP.
In particular, while patrolling the protected area adjacent to the station, a mobile patrol of the Russian National Guard was attacked by a group of Ukrainian nationalists.
Heavy fire was opened from small arms from the windows of several floors of an educational and training complex located outside the power plant. The firing points of the Ukrainian nationalist group were suppressed by return fire from small arms.
Leaving the building, the group set fire to the building.
"The purpose of the provocation of the Kiev regime at the nuclear facility is an attempt to accuse Russia of creating a source of radioactive contamination. All this testifies to the criminal intent of the Kiev regime or Zelensky's complete loss of control over the actions of Ukrainian sabotage groups with the participation of foreign mercenaries."The fire was put out, the spokesperson told reporters, adding that now the NPP is working as usual, and the radiation background is normal.
For his part, Rafael Grossi, the chief of the International Atomic Energy Agency, indicated that the safety systems of six reactors at the Zaporizhzhia NPP were not affected by the fire, assuring that there was no radiation release.
It is noteworthy that UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has held a phone conversation with Volodymyr Zelensky, vowing to call an emergency meeting of the UN Security Council within the next several hours over the situation at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant (NPP), the Downing Street said.
