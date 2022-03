© REUTERS/Carlo Allegri



He rejects a 'two-tiered society'.Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis responded to critics Thursday after he asked a group of Tampa students to take their masks off for a photo-op where most of the adults in the room already remained bare-faced.Former Republican Rep. Joe Scarborough — who previously represented Matt Gaetz's, R-Fla., district — asked whether the governor was "raised in a barn.""Who raised him?" Scarborough asked."I think it needs to be said because," he said."They talk about, 'Oh, by letting someone have a choice to take off their mask and welcoming that choice' — that that's somehow bullying."I say every time we go, if we're at a big event and the servers are wearing it, they should be liberated from those masks. It is political theater. They're doing it for the appearance. They're not doing it because it's having any meaningful medical impact."Host Tucker Carlson added that President Biden and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., appear to be onboard with DeSantis's view because they were not wearing masks during the State of the Union.