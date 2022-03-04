© Dado Ruvic/Reuters



"Imagine a response on the back of this, where a lot of exporters of whatever commodities and widgets decide to invoice things in a different currency. All these dollars you're earning and all this money you keep in the West is at risk.

"You can see new financial centers by invoicing a bunch of trade in a different dominant currency and there's all sorts of reasons to that now."

Cutting Russia off from accessing its foreign currency reserves may end the hegemony of the US dollar, according to Credit Suisse short-term interest rate strategist Zoltan Pozsar. He told Bloomberg's Odd Lots podcast:The expert added that nations that have joined the China-led Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) may invoice the goods in yuan.The analyst added thatThe US, Japan, and the EU barred the Central Bank of Russia from tapping a significant part of its forex reserves held abroad, in response to the country's invasion of neighboring Ukraine.The unprecedented step doesn't cut Russia off from its foreign currency entirely. The embargo still allows Russia to use it for energy payments and the country is still able to access its reserves held domestically and in China.However, the measure, along with other economic penalties,