In a Twitter thread, Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying cited several US news reports which she claimed supported her contention that President Biden could have potentially averted the invasion by simply promising that Ukraine would never be admitted to NATO. NATO infamously promised Ukraine in 2008 that it would eventually become a member of the alliance after the country applied for membership in the early 2000s, but most western leaders fear that actually admitting it could potentially provoke Russia in an even more aggressive posture.
In support of this notion, she shared a couple of clips from Fox News, including one slip of the tongue from a State Department Spokesman who said "this is not the outcome we sought to prevent," apparently a mistake.
And in another clip, Tulsi Gabbard tells Tucker Carlson that the Biden Administration actually wanted Russia to invade so they could impose "draconian" sanctions and boost defense spending.
Picking up where Gabbard left off, Hua continued to explain that should Ukraine become a member of NATO, that would put the US "directly on the doorstep of Russia". This would surely "undermine their national security interest" (which is one reason why Ukraine hasn't been invited to join the alliance years after applying for membership).
So, she concludes:
"Why doesn't President Biden and NATO leaders actually just say that and guarantee it? Why don't they prevent this war from happening?"It's difficult to imagine another reason.
In the end, the military-industrial complex benefits, something that's already becoming evident as the investment banks recommend defense stocks to their clients.
During an interview with Euronews on Saturday, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said she would like to see Ukraine join the EU, although many observers have claimed that Ukraine doesn't meet the requirements for membership, and that this, too, would risk further provoking Russia.
Comment: Human life doesn't matter as long as the M|C keeps revenue rolling in. War is the prolific provider.