"The first batch of sanctions is not targeted at either specific industries or the core of the Russian economy, so the impact is minimal."

"in principle be cut off from the international financial markets" and denied access to major exporting goods if it attacks Ukraine."

"But the West has blacklisted Russian military and high-tech enterprises since 2014. So it remains unclear that the US could leverage its embargo to heap pressure on Russia."

"Russia has been running pressure tests of how its economy would run in extreme cases, which must have included being cut off from links to the outside. But even in such a case, Russia is able to secure its own supplies as it has a large territory and ample resources."

Russia has strong capacity and resilience to withstand US and EU sanctions, as its economy - which has been buffering the impact of sanctions for years - is not outward-looking, and it has been diversifying its energy exports from Europe, a process that won't encounter difficulties amid global energy shortages, Chinese analysts said on Tuesday, as tensions are running high between Russia and Ukraine and the West.But they also suggested thatwhich has been described asfrom energy exports and have long-term repercussions on its economy, even though the likelihood of such a move is extremely slim.recognizing "the Lugansk People's Republic (LPR)" and "the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR)" as independent and sovereign states,The EU's top officials saidagainst those involved in the recognition of LPR and DPR.of sanctions against Russia from the West after tensions between Russia and Ukraine flared for months. Biden has pledged that Russia will face "swift, severe and unified" consequences from the US and its allies.The Russian RTS index, which tracks the 50 top Russian stocks in US dollar terms on the Moscow Stock Exchange, was down as much as 17 percent on Monday.The decline continued and narrowed to 8 percent on Tuesday, afterChinese observers said that the sanctions so far are more symbolic than anything likely to inflict substantial harm on the local economy, and capital market moves reflect transitory investor nervousness.Cui Hongjian, director of the Department of European Studies at the China Institute of International Studies, told the Global Times on Tuesday:Cui said that the follow-up measures, if they will be taken as threatened, could be more concrete and wide-ranging, involving energy, finance and military dimensions.The Biden administration has proposed expanding a new technology export ban and cutting off Russian companies' access to dollars, Reuters reported.On Sunday,warned that Russia wouldIn several interviews, von der Leyen also hinted at the possibility ofgas pipeline connecting Russia to Germany. Europe imports around 40 percent of its gas supply from Gazprom and Russia is one of the world's largest oil and natural gas producers.Global oil prices rose on fears that the Ukraine situation would disrupt global supplies. The price of benchmark Brent crude reachedon Tuesday.Observers said it would be a mission impossible for Europe to shed its overreliance on Russia's natural gas, considering the persisting global shortage. Such ability also depends on the extent to which the US is able to replace Russia's natural gas exports, Cui said.Russia has been making diversification efforts to explore alternative markets. For example, Russia used to mainly export products to Europe, but now its exports to China, like oil and natural gas, are also rising in scale.In February, China National Petroleum Corp (CNPC) and Russia's Gazprom signed an agreement on the purchase and sale of gas from the Russian Far East, and under the agreement, Russia will increase gas exports to China to 48 billion cubic meters (bcm) per year.Cui said that theLi Jianmin, a research fellow at the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences, told the Global Times:As to whether the US will play thewhich has serious implications for its foreign trade, Cui said thatdue to Europe's immense trade volume with Russia, partly driven by energy.Li said thatincluding avoiding the US dollar in some trade settlements, and clearing US debts and its foreign reserves. Russia has developed ansince 2014, which now reportedly handles about one-fifth of its domestic payments. Li explained:Cui agreed, noting that Russia's reliance on the external market is "limited" except for the energy and military sectors, which speaks volume to its ability to offset the fallout of Western sanctions.In 2021, Russia's GDP grew 4.7 percent, the fastest in more than a decade, due to a surge in oil prices and consumption expenditures.