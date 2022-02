© Reuters



If the government has to tell you there's an emergency, there isn't one.



If your government has to tell you your rights aren't being violated, they are.



And, as the old saying goes, truth is the first casualty of war.

I've been fortunate enough in my life to never have to live through the carnage that's been unleashed on the streets of Ottawa in the past three weeks.A child tripped in a Minion bouncy castle. A French Canadian chap burnt his tongue on his hot chocolate. There was even a report of a back flare-up from one of the late-night dance parties.Even so,with the one presented by Justin Trudeau and his cabinet membersThe Liberals have warned that democracy is under threat outside of Parliament. The real assault on democracy is taking place inside. Or at least it was until today, when the House of Commons cancelled a sitting due to the anticipated "police operation" against the Freedom Convoy demonstrators.Suspending the democratic process is cause for alarm at the best of times, but even more so when the subject to be debated was Trudeau's invocation of the Emergencies Act.though this is not a particularly convincing argument when the Liberal speaker of the House cuts debate short for a non-existent security threat.Trudeau's father infamously saidwhen asked how far he'd go under the predecessor War Measures Act. I find that less menacing than Justin Trudeau's implied catchphrase,The Ottawa protest remains peaceful.It's a rather apt metaphor for what's been happening in the last few days, as the government does what it's been accusing protesters of doing - disrupting society and trampling on freedoms.Yesterday, police set up a "secure area" and vowed to block anyone without a "lawful" reason from entering. Participating in the protest peacefully, to the Ottawa Police Service, is apparently unlawful. Moreover, they say it's incumbent on those they detain and questionThis morning,who don't "keep a distance" from their crackdowns on protesters.This is in addition to theMobility rights, freedom of the press, freedom of peaceful assembly, the right to be free from unreasonable search and seizure.his gaslighting notwithstanding.Trudeau said, somehow with a straight face.Despite his claim that the Emergencies Act is a "last resort," he nonetheless managed to wind up there without so much as sending a part-time intern for an assistant to the deputy minister of transportation out to speak with any of the people protesting first.While Justin Trudeau hasn't called in the military just yet, his phony declaration of an emergency puts the government on a war footing against its own citizens.spoke this week aboutHe made the clear and unequivocal claim that they have "strong ties to a far-right, extreme organization with leaders who are in Ottawa."When asked to identify the organization, he told one reporter to ask law enforcement instead. When asked again, he pivoted to an observation about similar "rhetoric." Pressed further,and suggested Canadians looking at "social media" will draw the same conclusion.Mendicino's sole piece of evidence supporting a public safety threat in Ottawa crumbled in just a few minutes - and by his own hand. He's either the most poorly briefed minister of public safety amid a security threat, or the threat simply doesn't exist. My money is on the latter.While I don't put much stock into what tinpot dictators and their useful idiots have to say,I don't blame them for spiking the ball, as they have all heard Trudeau sanctimoniously position Canada and himself as the moral authorities on human rights, which is a tough reputation to uphold when you're arresting peaceful protesters and the journalists covering them.As I remarked to a friend this morning, if I wanted to live in a banana republic I'd have picked one with nicer weather.