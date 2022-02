© Yi Chin Lee/Houston Chronicle



"don't understand that we in the Legislature represent the people of Texas. We are those who distribute taxpayer dollars. We are the ones who pay their salaries, parents are the ones who pay tuition. Of course we're going to have a say in what the curriculum is."

Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick said Friday he wants to end tenure for professors at public universities in Texas to prevent them from teaching critical race theory.The lieutenant governor made the comments during a Friday press conference days after the University of Texas at Austin passed a faculty resolution supporting faculty rights to teach critical race theory.and therefore is heavily involved in legislative matters, including efforts to ban the controversial theory that says American institutions and culture are systemically racist and oppressive to racial minorities.The Dallas Morning News reported Patrick said the professors at UTPatrick, a Republican, is running for reelection as lieutenant governor, andHis new push to ban faculty tenure came days after he tweeted a response to the UT Austin faculty resolution.The non-binding resolution says itin the face of legislative efforts to ban both.The lieutenant governor said that professors who want to teach critical race theoryhe said.Banning critical race theory in public schools has been a major component of the 2021-2022 legislative calendar in Republican-controlled states.