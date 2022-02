© AFP / Scott Olson; Getty Images North America



Cops in the Canadian capital have started arresting Freedom Convoy protesters after closing off part of the city.Rows of police faced off against rows of anti-mandate protesters in Ottawa, Canada on Friday. The demonstration has been fenced off, the media told by law enforcement to "keep a distance," and arrests and vehicle seizures have begun.Amid the crackdown, some protesters have refused to leave. Following the arrests on Friday morning, rows of demonstrators linked arms to stand against rows of riot police. At the time of writing, the police had not moved in to arrest any more demonstrators, who waved flags and chanted "freedom!" at the officers.Protesters appear to be heavily outnumbered by police in some locations. However, one video posted on social media shows a large group of demonstrators blocking the path of advancing officers.Elsewhere, according to one local reporter, snipers were seen on the rooftops of nearby buildings.The police push comes after Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau invoked emergency powers on Monday to end the protest, which in addition to occupying downtown Ottawa for three weeks, have blocked several key border crossing points between the US and Canada. Ottawa's interim police chief, Steve Bell, said on Wednesday that he would use these unprecedented powers to "remove this unlawful protest" and "return our city to a state of normalcy" in the coming days.Likewise, while some of Canada's provincial premiers have lifted vaccine and mask mandates, a nationwide vaccination requirement for Canadians to leave the country remains in effect.