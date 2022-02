© Brendan Hoffman / Getty Images



A massive explosion in the center of Donetsk on Friday evening was the work of, the authorities in the breakaway region in eastern Ukraine have said.Multiple reports of the blast came shortly after both Donetsk and Lugansk, the two regions that seceded from Ukraine in 2014, announced an evacuation of civilians into Russia, fearing an attack by the Ukrainian military.RT correspondent Roman Kosarev, who is on the ground in Donetsk to report on the evacuation, has also confirmed that he heard the explosion.Images from the scene show a completely destroyed car in the parking lot about 100 meters or so outside the seat of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic, with significant damage to other vehicles nearby.The targeted vehicle, who told Interfax that he was not injured in the blast.Tensions are currently running high in eastern Ukraine, as the two breakaway regions - known colloquially as Donbass - allege the. They cite a sharp increase in incidents along the armistice line, including the use of artillery, mortars, and tanks by the Ukrainian military.Meanwhile, the US and NATO have accused Russia of intending to invade Ukraine,. Moscow has repeatedly rejected the accusations as 'fake news'.The authorities in Donetsk are asking residents to remain calm, stay on alert, and limit movement around the city as much as they can.