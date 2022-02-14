Society's Child
Police move in to clear trucker protesters from key US-Canada crossing
Zachary Evans
National Review
Sat, 12 Feb 2022 16:05 UTC
Sat, 12 Feb 2022 16:05 UTC
protesters blocking most traffic on the Ambassador Bridge, a vital trade artery connecting Windsor, Ontario with Detroit, Mich.
"The Windsor Police & its policing partners have commenced enforcement at and near the Ambassador Bridge. We urge all demonstrators to act lawfully & peacefully," the Windsor Police announced on its Twitter account. "Commuters are still being asked to avoid the areas affected by the demonstrations at this time."
A Canadian judge granted police an injunction on Friday allowing them to forcibly remove protesters.
About 30 percent of annual U.S.-Canada trade, valued at $600 billion, is conducted via the Ambassador Bridge. The bridge is particularly crucial for the Big Three U.S. automakers, which have slowed production at factories in the U.S. and Canada because of the trucker blockade.
The border blockade began after truck drivers protested Canada's Covid vaccine mandates, converging on several border crossings as well as in the capital city of Ottawa. Truckers and supporters have paralyzed downtown Ottawa, leading Ontario Premier Doug Ford to declare a state of emergency on Friday.
"We're now two weeks into the siege of the city of Ottawa," Ford told reporters at a press conference on Friday. "I call it a siege because that's what it is. It's an illegal occupation."
Reader Comments
Artex 2022-02-14T16:34:20Z
The longer both governments refuse to listen to the protesters and keep calling them names that edge ever closer to "terrorists" the more dangerous this becomes. But this is so blatantly out of the CIA handbook of how to turn reasonable dissenters into said terrorists.
Alexander, 17, can't breathe at a protest against Jacinda Ardern's tyrannical government in Wellington, New Zealand, 12 February 2022
Quote of the Day
As nightfall does not come at once, neither does oppression...There is a twilight when everything remains seemingly unchanged. And it is in such a twilight that we must be most aware of change in the air -- however slight -- lest we become unwitting victims of the darkness.
- William O. Douglas, US Supreme Court Justice from 1939 - 1975
Recent Comments
My life has changed for the better thanks to this information.
And? The purpose of article.
The longer both governments refuse to listen to the protesters and keep calling them names that edge ever closer to "terrorists" the more...
Brutality personified by those who do not care.
This is tomorrows poem told today: Most lawyers deserve to be pissed off over the waterfall of justice. Bunch of stinking slime they are.....piss...
Comment: An update from South China Morning Post: And there you have the real reason for needing "resolution" even if it comes at the end of a police baton. The elites are losing money.