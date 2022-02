This past weekend, I had the privilege of reporting on the ground in Ottawa, where the Canadian Truckers' for Freedom Convoy — consisting of tens of thousands of transport trucks from all corners of the nation — began to converge on Canada's capital city. Hundreds of thousands of supporters came out in support , to protest the heavy-handed COVID restrictions still in effect across Canada, which happened primarily in Ottawa's downtown, centred on Parliament Hill.It was truly remarkable to see so many transport trucks parked up and down a number of the main streets in downtown Ottawa, including all down Wellington St, right outside of the Canadian Parliament building. But while all eyes were focused on Parliament Hill, the noisy trucks blockading downtown, and the massive protest underway there, I couldn't help but think — "where are all of the other trucks?"As I mentioned, reports showed that not just hundreds, or a couple thousand, butWhile downtown Ottawa was quite a sight to behold — and it still is, with all of those trucks still there as I speak — I did not see tens of thousands of trucks parked downtown.So I began to investigate — and to ask the truckers how they ended up where they did, and how police and city officials had directed their movements upon arrival.As previously reported by Rebel News,While private traffic and pedestrians were still allowed to cross these bridges, the allowable vehicle load capacities were restricted — preventing all truckers from entering the nation's capital that way.City officials had also used heavy equipment to block sections of roadways in Ottawa's downtown, preventing truckers from entering those roads.But that wasn't all. I knew that thousands of trucks had made it into the city, despite these interferences.As I began to inquire,away from streets where they would cause further gridlock and disruption to city traffic.I had the chance to examine one of these parking lots, located at a baseball stadium that's a six-kilometre drive away from downtown Ottawa, simply packed with trucks.It was a full trucker camp prepared enticingly with food and tents and portable toilets - tucked neatly away from where most people would ever see it.I also interviewed one of the truckers at this parking lot camp, to try and get some answers as to how all of this was orchestrated.You heard him there. It seems to me thatUnfortunately, I had to leave Ottawa before I had the chance to dig any deeper into this — but from what I heard from many truckers, there are dozens of camps like this scattered and divided throughout the entire city — intentionally, by design of government officials.So just keep in mind — the trucks that you saw downtownof the trucks that came from all corners of the country to protest in Ottawa.