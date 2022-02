© R.J.A. Wilson



Ancient Roman archaeological sites are littered with ceramic pots, and it can be challenging to definitively determine the purpose of any given pot — for instance, if it was used for storage or as a portable toilet (chamber pot). Researchers from the University of Cambridge and the University of British Columbia have now, according to a new paper published in the journal Archaeological Science Reports. That's strong evidence that the 1,500-year-old pot in question was most likely used as a chamber pot. said co-author Roger Wilson of the University of British Columbia.had led to a suggestion that they might have been used as chamber pots, but until now, proof has been lacking."Archaeologists can learn a great deal by studying the remains of intestinal parasites in ancient feces.This latest study concerns a ceramic pot excavated at the site of a 5th-century CE Roman villa at Gerace, a rural district in Sicily. The site was discovered in 1994 and was explored a bit in 2007, but the most extensive excavation has been done since 2013, over the course of six campaigns.with similar mosaic and marble ornamentation. There is alsoThe villa was known as "the estate of the Philippiani," based on a mosaic found in the bath house's cold room (frigidarium). Per the authors,The pot in question was found at the bath house site in 2019, just outside one of the warm rooms (tepidarium), and it was likely tossed there during the stripping and filling-in period since it was broken. Its size (about 12.5 inches high and 13 inches in diameter at the rim) is just right for a chamber pot. The authors surmise that"In the absence of a bath house latrine, it is reasonable to assume that the vessel was used by the bathers who enjoyed the pleasures of this bath house in its dying days at some point in the second half of the 5th century," the authors wrote. "But because the archaeological context is one of back-filled waste, absolute certainty on this point is not possible."The pot also had crusty mineralized layers (concretions) on its interior, and it was this substance that the team collected for further analysis. The process was a bit more complicated than analyzing sediments collected from, say, an ancient latrine, in which parasite eggs have been found in past studies. The authors had to separate any preserved eggs from the concretion matrix, which they achieved with the help of diluted hydrochloric acid.The Cambridge team then analyzed the samples under a microscope and confirmed the presence of. These are human parasites that thrive in the lining of the intestines, so their eggs get mixed in with human feces. It's the first time that parasite eggs have been found in the concretions inside a Roman ceramic pot and is a strong indicator that it was likely used as a portable toilet."This pot came from the baths complex of a Roman villa," said co-author Piers Mitchell , a parasite expert at the University of Cambridge. "It seems likely that those visiting the baths would have used this chamber pot when they wanted to go to the toilet, asof its own. Clearly, convenience was important to them. Where Roman pots in museums are noted to have these mineralized concretions inside the base, they can now be sampled using our technique to see if they were also used as chamber pots."