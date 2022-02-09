waterspout
Residents of the coastal waters of Baubau, Southeast Sulawesi were shocked by the natural phenomenon of the waterspout that occurred. Residents are worried that the Waterspout will shift to the mainland and hit their homes, Monday (7/2/2022).

The waterspout phenomenon occurs when cumulonimbus clouds mix with thunderstorms and heavy rain and will not make their way to land. This natural phenomenon usually lasts 8-10 minutes.

The Waterspout phenomenon often occurs during the transition season and the rainy season, residents are asked to be careful and not to approach the location of the vortex.


