Two indictments

Credit Suisse was accused in a Swiss court on Monday of allowing a suspected Bulgarian cocaine trafficking ring to launder millions of euros, some of which were hidden in suitcases.Swiss prosecutors are seeking around 42.4 million Swiss francs ($45.86 million) in compensation from Credit Suisse in the first criminal trial of a major bank in Switzerland (CSGN.S).They claim that"Credit Suisse unreservedly rejects as meritless all allegations in this legacy matter raised against it and is convinced that its former employee is innocent," the bank said in a statement to Reuters. It added it would "defend itself vigorously in court."The caseThe indictment, which spans over 500 pages, focuses on relationships that Credit Suisse andA second indictment in the case accuses a former Julius Baer relationship manager of facilitating money laundering.The case was unjustified, according to a legal representative for the ex-Credit Suisse employee, who cannot be identified due to Swiss privacy laws. His client denied wrongdoing. According to a preliminary court schedule, the banker would begin testifying on Wednesday or Thursday.A lawyer for the two alleged gang members, who are charged in Swiss federal court with, declined to comment. Requests for comment from a lawyer for the former relationship manager at Julius Baer were not returned.Banev, who is not facing charges in Switzerland, was found guilty of drug trafficking in Italy in 2017 and then of money laundering in Bulgaria in 2018. He vanished butAccording to Interpol's red list of wanted persons, Bulgarian prosecutors. Banev's lawyer did not respond to a request for comment right away.