The Ottawa police force began arresting protesters shortly after the city declared a state of emergency following the ongoing Freedom Convoy occupation of Parliament Hill.Update (8:07 p.m.): Ottawa-based lawyer reports getting calls from people in custody.Update (7:36 p.m.): CTV News is reporting that "several people" were arrested on charges of mischief for bringing material goods to the Freedom Convoy demonstrators.Sunday night, Rebel News received reports of possible police action against the trucker convoy protest taking place in the nation's capital. Rebel News reporter Lincoln Jay is on the scene capturing the events developing in the area.that landed in the city on January 27.Ottawa Mayor Jim Watson declared a local state of emergency Sunday night to allow the city to take extraordinary measures to remove the truckers and their supporters.Though police presence was high at the location of the alleged seizure of fuel, Lincoln could not confirm reports of police confiscating diesel.Rebel News will be working to confirm if any arrests or seizures of supplies belonging to truckers are happening on the streets of Ottawa.