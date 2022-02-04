© Chris Harrison



A FREAK ball of lightning has killed a goose in Cheshire.Startled workers at Booths Park, Knutsford, watched the rare aerial phenomenon from the window of their office shortly after 2pm on Friday.Chris Harrison, from Knutsford, said"Some of the office lost power temporarily."A large flock of geese flew off but three remained on the ground and one was struck.Ball lightning is an unexplained phenomenon described as luminescent, spherical objects that vary from pea-sized to several meters in diameter.