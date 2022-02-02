Nayib Bukele President of El Salvador
El Salvador president Nayib Bukele says that the destruction of American cities may well be part of a "deliberate plan."

His remarks are reminiscent of observations made by other international observers who look upon America's embrace of woke platitudes amid the country's crumbling infrastructure and rule of law.

"Is there a deliberate plan to destroy the United States from within?" Bukele tweeted on Monday. "Why are the authorities and some of the media not even commenting on this things? Why are they letting their beautiful cities rot?"

Bukele, who gained international attention for making Bitcoin an official currency in his country of El Salvador, tweeted his remarks in response to a New York Post article highlighting empty shelves at a soon-to-be-shuttered Rite Aid store in New York City.

The store is one of many to be driven out of business since the start of the pandemic of unchecked shoplifting and organized looting. Across major US cities, prosecutors have refused to charge shoplifters, arguing that doing so disenfranchises people of color.

"Back in my Rite Aid and there's nothing to steal because this Rite Aid, like so many other Rite Aids, is closing down because everyone stole everything," comedian Michael Rapaport explained in a video posted to his Instagram account. "And the workers here don't know if they're getting jobs. Congratulations, losers."

Bukele's remarks have been confirmed by Goldman Sachs exec David Solomon, who warned in a Financial Times conference that New York City faces irrelevance in the future should it refuse to end the policies accelerating its decline.

"New York has to be aware that there are good choices, and it's got to keep itself attractive," he said, noting that the city's taxes and cost of living were astronomically high in comparison to other cities. Solomon noted that no city, no matter how steeped in history, is guaranteed a "permanent place in the world." Solomon highlighted Detroit's decline and eventual irrelevance as one such example.