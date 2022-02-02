Earth Changes
Major snowfall starts February in the Alps - 2 meters of snow reported in 2 days (UPDATE)
Tue, 01 Feb 2022 14:59 UTC
It's snowing heavily in parts of the Alps at present. Austria appears to be getting the most snowfall so far with the Zillertal Arena, pictured this morning, reporting 50cm (20 inches) of snowfall so far.
Snow resorts across Europe are almost all fully open this season and most reported big December snowfalls which got the current season off to as great start, however there has not been much fresh snowfall since and many areas had something of a "dry January" so the new snow is very welcome.
Elsewhere in Europe about a foot of snow is forecast for Bulgaria over the next few days and there are "powder days" forecast all week up in Scandinavia where there's already been a lot of snow over the past week. Norway's Bjorli is pictured below.
This is evidenced by data from the Lebedev Physical Institute's X-ray Solar Astronomy Laboratory ( [Link] )
The wave is expected to reach Earth on Wednesday morning, due to which mid-level G2 magnetic storms are expected on February 2 and 3.
It is believed that due to a weak storm, the power systems can fail. It also affects the migration routes of birds and animals.
A strong magnetic storm is also expected on Saturday 5 February. People who are sensitive to the elements may not feel well.
The red level means that the magnetic storm will have a negative impact not only on people's health, but could also cause disruption in the operation of equipment.
Magnetic storms in February 2022: how to protect your health
Such periods are difficult because they exhaust the body for several days. The condition can improve or worsen, even leading to mood swings, apathy or, conversely, hyperactivity, when a person cannot fall asleep, even if they are very tired.
You shouldn't be planning big deals, long journeys, or a large amount of work for these dates.
During geomagnetic fluctuations, doctors recommend that climate dependent people protect themselves from stress: stay more at home in a pleasant environment or on vacation.
The most common symptoms during a magnetic storm are: headache, dizziness, sudden changes in blood pressure, pain in the joints and muscles, exacerbation of chronic diseases, insomnia and irritability.
Comment: Update: Extremwetter TV reported (translated by Google) on February 2: