Catastrophic flash floods in Quito, Ecuador leave at least 24 dead, 12 missing (UPDATE)
Tue, 01 Feb 2022 13:28 UTC
Heavy rainfall, floods and landslides have affected other areas of the country over the last few days, in particular the provinces of Guayas, Cotopáxi, El Oro and Los Ríos.
In a statement, Mayor of Quito Dr. Santiago Guarderas Izquierdo said flooding struck in western parts of the city after 75 mm of rain fell in a short period during the afternoon of 31 January 2022. This is the highest rainfall intensity seen in the city since 2003 the mayor said. The mayor said flood debris blocked the flow of the swollen El Tejado creek, which in turn sent torrents of mud, flood water and debris through the streets of the La Gasca neighbourhood of the city.
In an update on the situation late 31 January, the country's disaster management agency Servicio Nacional de Gestión de Riesgos y Emergencias del Ecuador (SNGRE) confirmed 11 fatalities, 9 people missing and 32 injured. Power was cut after power poles were downed and an electrical power substation at Miraflores damaged. Buildings were also damaged and at least 2 homes were completely destroyed. In total 200 people have been affected, with some families displaced and moved to eight shelters set up by the city. Affected families have been provided with assistance and relief supplies, the mayor said.
- Biden promises to replace retiring quarterback Tom Brady with a woman of color
- Joe Biden beats out Brussels sprouts for America's least favorite vegetable
- We vaccinated 4 billion people... and you'll never BELIEVE what happened next
- Trudeau claims truckers only hate him because he's black
- Polite Canadian Truck Drivers Ask Evil, Tyrannical Government To 'Please Restore Our Freedoms If You Don't Mind, Eh'
- Oppa Dead Hand Style? PSY song plays over mysterious radio station believed to be Russian fail-safe
- Flashback: White liberals watch in amazement as black man acquires ID
- Pfizer CEO: SCOTUS ruling a 'clear violation of our Constitutional right to produce experimental drugs and use the full power of government to force the entire population to inject them into their bodies'
- Fugitive ostriches invade Chinese city center
- Businesses now requiring positive COVID test as proof of vaccination
- Nation observes 0 seconds of silence to read the names of those killed by Trump supporters on January 6th
- Grieving AOC lays memorial wreath at her grave on January 6th
- White man callously attacks Native American Woman
- 23 Covid-skeptic memes to kick off 2022!
- AOC claims Ron DeSantis kidnapped her and held her hostage in Miami and now she is dead
- Due to supply chain issues Democrats recommend mailing in your votes for 2024 now
- White House decorated with touching 2021 Christmas message: 'YOU WILL DIE'
- New York restaurant adds voting booth so they can allow people in without ID
- Presidential address lasts hours as Biden keeps trying to say 'Omicron' correctly
- Hillary Clinton reportedly considering losing again
Men fight for liberty and win it with hard knocks. Their children, brought up easy, let it slip away again, poor fools. And their grandchildren are once more slaves.
Recent Comments
While the Western mass media are fighting in defense of the '' Jewish only '' state, Israeli sources, therefore not suspicious of '' revolutionary...
Another article written by a three--letter media company, this particular one is owned by Walt Disney. Some events are staged, some events are...
Stephen Kershnar is a distinguished teaching professor in the philosophy department at the State University of New York at Fredonia and an...
I will do more on this matter: I will contact the Italian Minister of Justice, to IMMEDIATELY PRISON this PSICOPHATIC ILL MENTAL "guy" , in case...
The JEW Stephen Kershnar , if come to Italy or other " normal " country, at the very least he will be imprisoned immediately for inciting...
Comment: Update: Fox News carried this AP report: Ecuador - Thousands affected after floods in 4 provinces