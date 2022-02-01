© INA FASSBENDER/AFP via Getty Images



A three-year-old boy from Cyprus has been flown to Greece for emergency surgery after doctors in Germany refused to treat the child because his parents were not vaccinated against Covid-19.On Monday it was reported that the boy was awaiting emergency surgery after being flown by air ambulance to Greece over the weekend. The boy, who has not been named,However,. The Cypriot health ministry's permanent secretary Christina Yiannaki said the boy had been admitted to intensive care.It was also reported thatSpeaking to the press, the boy's father, Alexey Matveev, a Russian national living in Cyprus, highlighted his opposition to being vaccinated, noting that"I didn't know that I had to be vaccinated for my child to be operated on in that hospital.. I find it inappropriate for someone who is healthy to be vaccinated," he said.No, it's not parental negligence,Permanent Secretary Yiannaki disputed Matveev's comments, insisting the parents had been informed about the need to be vaccinated.German embassy officials in Nicosia noted that hospitals and nursing homes have the right to restrict access for visitors and family members, adding that "each case has to be considered on its own merits."